Canes Announce 2025 Development Camp Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - Darren Yorke, Associate General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the team’s annual Prospects Development Camp, which will be held at Invisalign Arena from June 29 - July 3.

Carolina’s 2025 Prospects Development Camp roster currently consists of 11 players, including eight forwards and three defensemen. Four players selected by the Hurricanes in the 2024 NHL Draft will attend, including second-round pick Dominik Badinka, third-round pick Noel Fransen, and fifth-round picks Oskar Vuollet and Justin Poirier. Also attending camp for the first time will be 2023 fourth-round selection Alexander Rykov. Players selected by the Hurricanes in the 2025 NHL Draft, which takes place on June 27-28, will also be invited to attend. The full 2025 Prospects Development Camp roster will be released prior to the camp starting.

Development camp will begin with player arrivals on June 29th, and on-ice sessions will run from June 30 - July 2nd. All on-ice sessions are open to the public and media. During camp, players will also go through off-ice training and educational sessions. The public 2025 Prospects Development Camp schedule is below.

CAROLINA HURRICANES 2025 PROSPECTS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

(On-ice sessions in bold)

Sunday, June 29th

Player arrival (No media availability)

Monday, June 30th

9:30 a.m.: Fitness testing

12:30 p.m.: On-ice testing

Tuesday, July 1

9 a.m.: Skills sessions

12:30 p.m.: Skills Sessions

Wednesday, July 2

9 a.m.: Skills Sessions

Thursday, July 3

Player Departure