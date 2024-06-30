Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Four

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared on Sunday that they have issued qualifying offers to the following players, retaining the rights to the pending restricted free agents:
- Dylan Coghlan
- Jack Drury
- Seth Jarvis
- Martin Necas
Players can accept the qualifying offer from 12 p.m. ET on July 1 until 5 p.m. ET on July 15.
Of the four, Coghlan, Drury, and Necas are all arbitration-eligible.
The following players did not receive qualifying offers, making them unrestricted free agents ahead of the opening of tomorrow's free agency period:
- Max Comtois
- Griffin Mendel
- Blake Murray
- Tuukka Tieksola