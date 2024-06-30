Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Four

Four to become unrestricted free agents

6.24.24 Drury
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared on Sunday that they have issued qualifying offers to the following players, retaining the rights to the pending restricted free agents:

  • Dylan Coghlan
  • Jack Drury
  • Seth Jarvis
  • Martin Necas

Players can accept the qualifying offer from 12 p.m. ET on July 1 until 5 p.m. ET on July 15.

Of the four, Coghlan, Drury, and Necas are all arbitration-eligible.

The following players did not receive qualifying offers, making them unrestricted free agents ahead of the opening of tomorrow's free agency period:

  • Max Comtois
  • Griffin Mendel
  • Blake Murray
  • Tuukka Tieksola

Worth A Click

Canes Trade Guentzel To Tampa Bay For 2025 Third Round Pick

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Canes Pick 10 On Second Day of Draft

Kochetkov Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

Canes Hire Abbott As Chicago Wolves Head Coach

Key Takeaways: Tulsky's Opening Media Availability

Tulsky Time: Canes Remove Interim Tag, Appoint New General Manager

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

Chatfield Re-Signed To Three-Year Contract

NHL Announces Team Payroll Range For 2024-25 Season

Key 2024 Offseason Dates & Times

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Listen: The Storm Report: Rod Brind'Amour's Contract Extension

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

2024 Free Agency Refresher

Canes Acquire Third-Round Pick From Lightning

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Canes Pick 10 Players On Second Day of Draft

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Kochetkov Named To NHL's 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

Need To Know: Canes at the 2024 NHL Draft

NHL Announces Current Order of Selection For 2024 Draft

Notable Canes Draft Selections In Recent Years

Hurricanes Announce 2024 Exhibition Schedule

Canes Re-Sign Smith To One-Year Deal

Top Games of the 2023-24 Season

Canes Hire Cam Abbott As Wolves Head Coach

Key Takeaways: Tulsky's Opening Media Availability

Tulsky Time: Canes Remove Interim Tag, Appoint New General Manager

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Pyotr Kochetkov: Full-Time NHLer