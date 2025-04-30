Hall's Investment Earns Multi-Year Deal With Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - As if a dramatic double overtime win to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs wasn't reason enough for celebration, Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Eric Tulsky put a cherry on top of your metaphorical sundae on Wednesday.

Under 12 hours after Taylor Hall scored a goal that helped the Canes put the New Jersey Devils to bed, the team announced that forward had agreed to a three-year extension, keeping him in Raleigh through the 2027-28 season.

In a lot of ways, there's enough irony to make you laugh with this situation.

When the Canes acquired Hall during the late hours of a Friday night in January, he wasn't an afterthought of a league-altering trade, but he was certainly the second fiddle in the blockbuster.

In one half of the deal, Rod Brind'Amour and co. were supposed to be getting a superstar player, one who they'd hoped would be the piece that got them over the hump and be a locker room mainstay for many years to come. What they got was not that.

And instead, it's the 2017-18 Hart Trophy Winner who embraced his new surroundings and tried to be the best player he could be for the organization that receives a multi-year extension.

"He's come in and just fit in. He's not trying to do too much. He's not trying to say, 'Hey, I'm a former MVP of the league.' He's come in and said, 'I'm just trying to fit in and do my part," Rod Brind'Amour said earlier this month. "I think that's actually been the key to it all."