Recap: Slavin's OT Strike Pushes Canes Past Caps

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jaccob Slavin scored 3:06 into overtime of Game 1 at Capital One Arena, helping the Carolina Hurricanes take a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals to open their second-round series.

Carolina got the start it wanted on the road, outshooting the Caps 12-5 in the first period and maintaining pressure in the offensive zone, but couldn't find twine in the opening 20. As the hosts found their footing a bit to start the second stanza, Aliaksei Protas opened the scoring on the rush to give the Caps a 1-0 lead that they would carry into the second intermission.

Despite a 71-28 shot attempt advantage through 40 minutes not bearing any fruit, the Canes stuck to their guns in the third and eventually broke through with 10:18 remaining in regulation. After Washington had a difficult time handling a puck in their own end, Logan Stankoven potted the equalizer after Jesperi Kotkaniemi swooped in to take advantage of a turnover.

Carolina squandered a late power-play opportunity in regulation, but wasted little time finding twine in overtime. Firing the only two shots of the extra frame, it was Slavin's bid from the right point that snuck through a sea of bodies and under the pad of Logan Thompson to give the visitors a Game 1 win.

Frederik Andersen made his return to the crease after missing Carolina's Game 5 win over New Jersey one week ago, making 13 saves on 14 shots as the Canes largely controlled play in front of him.