Andersen's Extension Provides 'Clarity' In Canes' Crease

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amid a seventh straight promising playoff run with plenty of runway remaining, the Carolina Hurricanes have taken care of some future business.
Shoring up what Brind'Amour often describes as "the most important position", the organization locked in Frederik Andersen on a one-year contract extension on Saturday, keeping the Dane where he always wanted to be.
"I really just love it here," said Andersen, addressing the media on Sunday morning. "The years I've been here, we've had really good teams, and the area is awesome. I love living here. Everyone in the organization does a tremendous job."
A dwindling free-agent market between the pipes could have yielded quite a payday for a talent like Andersen, but his priorities were set on more than just money.
"I'm just very happy to be able to stay here and stay another year on a team that's got very high expectations and shooting for the best. I think that's why I'm just happy to get it done," he said. "It provides both the team with some clarity going forward for the position next year and obviously gives me a little bit of security."