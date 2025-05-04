Andersen's Extension Provides 'Clarity' In Canes' Crease

When healthy, Andersen's been remarkable for the Canes. With a mark of 82-35-5 in 124 regular season games across four years with the team, his .915 save percentage during that time ranks sixth among all NHL goaltenders (min. 100 games played). The five in front of him? Linus Ullmark (.921), Anthony Stolarz (.919), Connor Hellebuyck (.919), Igor Shesterkin (.917), and Ilya Sorokin (.916). That's good company.

And while that "when healthy" caveat looms large over Andersen's career in Carolina, he'll enter his 13th NHL season as one of just 85 goaltenders in league history to play 500 games. Whether he's leading the team onto the ice or serving as something of a mentor for 25-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov, there's plenty left in the tank for the "Great Dane."

"I feel like I still have a good level of play in me," said Andersen. "Obviously, the last couple of years have had some bumps in the road in terms of staying healthy, but just continuing controlling what I can do to be in the net as much as possible and have that feeling of confidence that I can still help the team - both when I'm playing and obviously helping Pyotr in ways and continuing his development in taking over as a great young goalie in this league. That's what excites me about having this done and being able to be around next year, too."

One person Andersen credits for his success in Raleigh is Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder, who has served in that capacity as part of Rod Brind'Amour's staff since 2018-19. Highlighting Schonfelder's ability to get the most out of two very different goaltenders in himself and Kochetkov, Andersen is eager to continue that relationship in 2025-26.

"Paul's been great. He's very even-keeled and stays very much in his lane in terms of goaltending. I think he has a nice 'less is more' approach. He leans toward letting the goalie play the way that makes him successful," said Andersen. "You see how different Kooch and I play in terms of our foundation of the game, and obviously that's something he has to manage and not take us too far away from what made us successful, and just polish what we're already doing."