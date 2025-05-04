Andersen's Extension Provides 'Clarity' In Canes' Crease

"I'm just very happy to be able to stay here and stay another year on a team that's got very high expectations and shooting for the best..."

freddie_5-4

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amid a seventh straight promising playoff run with plenty of runway remaining, the Carolina Hurricanes have taken care of some future business.

Shoring up what Brind'Amour often describes as "the most important position", the organization locked in Frederik Andersen on a one-year contract extension on Saturday, keeping the Dane where he always wanted to be.

"I really just love it here," said Andersen, addressing the media on Sunday morning. "The years I've been here, we've had really good teams, and the area is awesome. I love living here. Everyone in the organization does a tremendous job."

A dwindling free-agent market between the pipes could have yielded quite a payday for a talent like Andersen, but his priorities were set on more than just money.

"I'm just very happy to be able to stay here and stay another year on a team that's got very high expectations and shooting for the best. I think that's why I'm just happy to get it done," he said. "It provides both the team with some clarity going forward for the position next year and obviously gives me a little bit of security."

Frederik Andersen discusses the one-year extension he signed on Saturday.

When healthy, Andersen's been remarkable for the Canes. With a mark of 82-35-5 in 124 regular season games across four years with the team, his .915 save percentage during that time ranks sixth among all NHL goaltenders (min. 100 games played). The five in front of him? Linus Ullmark (.921), Anthony Stolarz (.919), Connor Hellebuyck (.919), Igor Shesterkin (.917), and Ilya Sorokin (.916). That's good company.

And while that "when healthy" caveat looms large over Andersen's career in Carolina, he'll enter his 13th NHL season as one of just 85 goaltenders in league history to play 500 games. Whether he's leading the team onto the ice or serving as something of a mentor for 25-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov, there's plenty left in the tank for the "Great Dane."

"I feel like I still have a good level of play in me," said Andersen. "Obviously, the last couple of years have had some bumps in the road in terms of staying healthy, but just continuing controlling what I can do to be in the net as much as possible and have that feeling of confidence that I can still help the team - both when I'm playing and obviously helping Pyotr in ways and continuing his development in taking over as a great young goalie in this league. That's what excites me about having this done and being able to be around next year, too."

One person Andersen credits for his success in Raleigh is Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder, who has served in that capacity as part of Rod Brind'Amour's staff since 2018-19. Highlighting Schonfelder's ability to get the most out of two very different goaltenders in himself and Kochetkov, Andersen is eager to continue that relationship in 2025-26.

"Paul's been great. He's very even-keeled and stays very much in his lane in terms of goaltending. I think he has a nice 'less is more' approach. He leans toward letting the goalie play the way that makes him successful," said Andersen. "You see how different Kooch and I play in terms of our foundation of the game, and obviously that's something he has to manage and not take us too far away from what made us successful, and just polish what we're already doing."

At 35, Andersen has accomplished much in his hockey career, but there remain a handful of goals that keep him going. Undoubtedly hoping to end this season with his first Stanley Cup, Andersen also remains "very interested" in being part of Denmark's second-ever trip to the Olympics next February after helping his country clinch its spot in the prestigious tournament last fall.

For now, though, he's simply happy to be a Hurricane. Enjoying some of the best hockey of his career in Carolina, the Tar Heel State has become a home away from home for the veteran backstop.

From the year-round sunshine, to the friendly faces around Raleigh, to being "spoiled" by electric Lenovo Center crowds, Andersen's list of reasons to stay is a long one.

"I think before you play here and live here, you probably don't see it as a place you love going as a road team because you maybe stay in a certain area where you don't get to see a lot of stuff, but I think when you do get around to exploring the area, it's hard not to fall in love," he said.

"All that adds up and makes this place an awesome place to play."

