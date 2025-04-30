Canes Recall Jaaska, Morrow, and Smith From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Juha Jaaska as well as defensemen Scott Morrow and Ty Smith from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jaaska, 27, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 2 at Florida, registered 0-4-4 in 18 regular-season games with the Hurricanes in 2024-25. The Helsinki, Finland native recorded 33 points (12g, 21a) in 53 games with the Wolves in 2024-25 to rank fifth on the club in points. Jaaska totaled 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 Liiga (Finland) games with HIFK in 2023-24, while serving as an alternate captain. He tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. Jaaska represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Morrow, 22, who made his season debut with the Hurricanes on Feb. 4 at Winnipeg, appeared in 14 regular-season games with the club in 2024-25. He posted 39 points (13g, 26a) in 52 games with the Chicago Wolves this season to rank tied for third in assists and fourth in points and goals (tied) on the club. He appeared in two games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24, making his NHL debut on April 12 at St. Louis. The blueliner spent the majority of last season with UMass, registering 30 points (6g, 24a) in 37 collegiate games to rank third in scoring among Hockey East defensemen and earn conference Third-Team All-Star honors. The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman tallied 94 points (28g, 66a) in 109 games over three seasons at UMass. The Darien, Conn., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club on April 2, 2024.

Smith, 25, who made his Hurricanes debut on Dec. 28, registered two points (1g, 1a) in eight regular-season games with the club in 2024-25. He also posted 28 points (5g, 23a) with a plus-4 rating in 36 games with the Wolves this season to rank tied for fifth in assists on the club. The Lloydminster, Alb, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 131 career NHL games with New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Carolina, earning 49 points (9g, 40a) and totaling 52 penalty minutes.