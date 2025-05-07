Canes 'Stick With The Process' For Game 1 Win

RALEIGH, N.C. - For almost 50 minutes of game time, it felt like Tuesday night at Capital One Arena was going to go down as a frustrating start to the Carolina Hurricanes’ second-round series.

Nearly tripling the Metropolitan Division Champion Washington Capitals in shot attempts (94-34), the Carolina Hurricanes were throwing everything and the kitchen sink toward the net. Some attempts were unintentionally blocked by teammates, some were knocked down by Capitals defenders admirably trying to help out their backstop, and what did reach Logan Thompson wasn't beating him.

It was getting late in the game, yet the Canes kept beating the drum.

They'd been in that position before, and they weren't going to waiver. And as time would eventually reveal, they shouldn't have.

“It’s just trusting the game plan. That’s what our game is all about - getting in (the goalie’s) eyes and lots of shot volume, that’s what Rod preaches," Logan Stankoven reasoned post-game. "Sometimes, not everything’s going to go in, so you’ve got to be patient, and that worked out well for us tonight.”