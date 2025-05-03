Canes Sign Frederik Andersen To One-Year Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed goaltender Frederik Andersen to a one-year, $2.75 million contract extension for the 2025-26 season. In addition, Andersen can earn performance bonuses for playing 35+ games ($250,000), 40+ games ($250,000) and if the Hurricanes reach the conference finals with him playing at least half of the club’s playoff games ($250,000).

“Frederik has played extremely well for us and ranks in the top 10 all-time for winning percentage by an NHL goalie. We’re excited that he will be staying with the team for next season,” said Tulsky.

Andersen, 35, completed his 12th NHL season in 2024-25, posting a 13-8-1 record, 2.50 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 22 regular-season games with Carolina. He missed 38 games after undergoing knee surgery in November. The netminder has played in four playoff games for the Hurricanes this postseason, earning a 3-1 record, 1.59 goals-against average and .936 save percentage. He played in his 500th career NHL game at Chicago on January 20 and notched his 300th career win against the Blue Jackets on January 23, becoming the second-fastest goaltender to 300 wins in NHL history (501 GP), trailing only Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 GP).

Anaheim’s third-round selection, 87th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Andersen has played 517 NHL games with the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes, and has a career record of 308-153-53 with a 2.56 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. In his NHL playoff career, he has registered a 41-31 record, 2.42 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and three shutouts in 76 appearances with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina. The 6’4’’, 229-pound goaltender originally joined the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021, and he has registered a 82-35-5 record, 2.27 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and nine shutouts in 124 games over four seasons with Carolina. Andersen played in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game and won the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside teammate Antti Raanta in 2021-22, when the Hurricanes allowed a league-low 202 goals against. Andersen also won the award alongside John Gibson with Anaheim in 2015-16. The Herning, Denmark, native has represented his home country at numerous international tournaments, including the IIHF World Championships in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018.