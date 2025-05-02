Practice Notebook: Andersen 'Feeling Good' Ahead Of Round 2

Netminder returned to work with his teammates on Friday

5.2.25 Fred

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Although the Carolina Hurricanes still haven't received word when their second-round series against the Washington Capitals will begin, the waiting game has provided at least one benefit for the team.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was back at practice on Friday, lacing them up for the first time since being knocked out of Sunday's Game 4 in New Jersey with an undisclosed injury.

Andersen worked opposite Pyotr Kochetkov, and for the first time since postseason practices got underway, there was no third goalie on the ice. A full participant for the 45-minute effort, the veteran backstop appeared in good spirits when he spoke to the media.

"It was a good step today. I'm happy to be back out there with the guys," Andersen said following today's skate at Lenovo Center. "I feel good."

While neither Andersen nor Rod Brind'Amour explicitly said he'll be available for Game 1, all signs are pointing in a positive direction. Before going down with the injury, Andersen was remarkable in Round 1, posting a league-best 1.59 goals against average and .936 save percentage.

"You never want to leave a game in the middle of the playoff series," Andersen said. "Obviously, we were able to close out the win, and I'm happy about that, but it sucked not being able to be out there."

Elsewhere At Practice...

Returning to the frozen sheet for the first time since advancing to the second round on Tuesday night, today's skate was a slightly modified one for Rod Brind'Amour's group.

Two mainstays at forward, Sebastian Aho (personal reasons) and Eric Robinson, were not on the ice, requiring Jack Roslovic and Tyson Jost to serve as placeholders for the day. Brind'Amour revealed after practice that Robinson "just wasn't feeling 100%."

On defense, Scott Morrow, who was recalled from Chicago (AHL) earlier this week, was working with the main group. Working alongside Alexander Nikishin, Morrow occupied the spot previously held by Riley Stillman.

Today's Skate -

Forwards

Svechnikov - Roslovic - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Jankowski - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Nikishin - Morrow

Goaltenders

Andersen | Kochetkov

When Are We Getting A Schedule?

The Colorado Avalanche forcing a Game 7 last night bumped the Canes and Caps from the possibility of getting going on Saturday, but a Sunday Game 1 remains possible. That, of course, now likely depends on whether or not the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets require a Game 7.

Right now, a potential series-deciding game between those two clubs is set for Sunday, but should Winnipeg close things out tonight, it could be possible that the NHL releases Eastern Conference information following the contest. If the Blues do force a Sunday Game 7, the likelihood of an early next week start becomes stronger.

This evening's Blues and Jets game starts at 8 p.m. and can be viewed nationally in the United States on TNT, truTV and MAX.

News Feed

Injury Report: Andersen Expected To Return To Practice On Friday

Canes To Face Capitals In Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Round 1 Review: Canes Beat Devils In 5

Hall's Investment Earns Multi-Year Deal With Canes

Canes Recall Jaaska, Morrow, and Smith From Chicago

How The Canes 'Dug In' For Series-Sealing Win

Round Two Tickets On Sale Friday

Canes Sign Taylor Hall To Three-Year Extension

Recap: Canes Oust Devils As Aho Nets Double-Overtime Dagger

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NJD

Canes Recall Martin From Chicago

Preview: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NJD

Recap: Svechnikov's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Game 4 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at NJD

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NJD

NHL Announces Canes & Devils Game 5 Start Time

Quotes & Notes From Saturday In New Jersey

Recap: Canes Drop Game 3 In Double Overtime