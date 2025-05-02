Practice Notebook: Andersen 'Feeling Good' Ahead Of Round 2

RALEIGH, N.C. - Although the Carolina Hurricanes still haven't received word when their second-round series against the Washington Capitals will begin, the waiting game has provided at least one benefit for the team.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was back at practice on Friday, lacing them up for the first time since being knocked out of Sunday's Game 4 in New Jersey with an undisclosed injury.

Andersen worked opposite Pyotr Kochetkov, and for the first time since postseason practices got underway, there was no third goalie on the ice. A full participant for the 45-minute effort, the veteran backstop appeared in good spirits when he spoke to the media.

"It was a good step today. I'm happy to be back out there with the guys," Andersen said following today's skate at Lenovo Center. "I feel good."

While neither Andersen nor Rod Brind'Amour explicitly said he'll be available for Game 1, all signs are pointing in a positive direction. Before going down with the injury, Andersen was remarkable in Round 1, posting a league-best 1.59 goals against average and .936 save percentage.

"You never want to leave a game in the middle of the playoff series," Andersen said. "Obviously, we were able to close out the win, and I'm happy about that, but it sucked not being able to be out there."