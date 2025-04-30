Round 1 Review: Canes Beat Devils In 5

Stellar Special Teams...

New Jersey finished the regular season with the league's third-best power play and the second-best penalty kill. They couldn't have found themselves more on the other side of the coin during Round 1.

Their power play went 0-for-15, making them the only team in the postseason to not score on the man advantage, and their penalty kill allowed six power play goals on 19 tries, leaving them with just a 68.4% success rate.

Make no mistake, this was not the Devils struggling in both departments; Carolina was just cooking.

"I thought (New Jersey Assistant Coach Jeremy Colliton) had a good plan, connecting all of the games and all of the things that we needed to do succeed," Devils Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said after Game 4. "Their penalty kill is very unique to the league, and obviously better than everyone else... It takes away a lot of the things that our team thrives on and that's been a challenge."

While Keefe was impressed, it was just another week at the office for Tim Gleason's troops.

"I think we've been pretty good all year, and for the years of just doing it a certain way. Sometimes it doesn't work, but if you're consistent with what you're doing and everybody kind of has a good feel for it, then you give yourself a chance," Brind'Amour praised.

As for Carolina's power play, they scored in four of the five games, only held off the board in a 3-1 Game 2 victory.

Although they had their struggles on the man advantage during the regular season, Andrei Svechnikov thinks this series was a product of sticking with what you believe in.

"To be honest, it's been the same. We've just tried to talk about how we're going to rotate a little bit and move the puck a little faster, but it's been the same. The puck's just been going for us and hopefully it's going to continue to go for us," Svechnikov said.