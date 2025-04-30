Round 1 Review: Canes Beat Devils In 5

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ousting the New Jersey Devils in five games.
Carolina was expected to be victorious coming into the series, but anything is possible this time of year. Overcoming some adversity to take down a banged-up New Jersey club, their ticket is now punched to Round 2, where they'll meet the winner of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals.
- Game 1: Logan Stankoven scored twice and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves as the Canes thumped the Devils, 4-1, at Lenovo Center.
- Game 2: Jordan Martinook had a pair of points, and Frederik Andersen stopped 25 out of 26 in a 3-1 win in Raleigh.
- Game 3: Goals from Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho helped force overtime, but the Devils struck in the second OT to take the win.
- Game 4: Andrei Svechnikov recorded the second postseason hat trick in franchise history, paving the way to a 5-2 win at Prudential Center.
- Game 5: Carolina came back from trailing 3-0, and Sebastian Aho closed out the series with a 2OT winner.
In a lot of ways, Rod Brind'Amour's group did exactly what they needed to in order to be successful. Let's take a look back at some of their successes.