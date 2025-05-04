Canes Announce Second Round Schedule

Carolina faces Washington in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

25_Playoffs_Schedule_Round2_2568x1444
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced the Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes face the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Semifinal and the series opens with Game 1 on Tuesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington. The Hurricanes will host Games 3 and 4 of the series on Saturday, May 10, and Monday, May 12, respectively, and a potential Game 6 on Saturday, May 17, at Lenovo Center, and tickets are on sale now.

The series marks the second meeting between Carolina and Washington in the postseason. The Hurricanes defeated the Capitals in seven games in the opening round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina’s complete 2025 Second Round schedule is below (games denoted with an * mean if necessary):

Round 2 Schedule

Game
Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Tuesday
May 6
at Washington
7 p.m.
Capital One Arena
ESPN, TVAS
Game 2
Thursday
May 8
at Washington
7 p.m.
Capital One Arena
ESPN, TVAS
Game 3
Saturday
May 10
Washington
TBD
Lenovo Center
TBD
Game 4
Monday
May 12
Washington
TBD
Lenovo Center
TBD
Game 5*
Thursday
May 15
at Washington
TBD
Capital One Arena
TBD
Game 6*
Saturday
May 17
Washington
TBD
Lenovo Center
TBD
Game 7*
Monday
May 19
at Washington
TBD
Capital One Arena
TBD

