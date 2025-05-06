Greensboro Gargoyles Named ECHL Affiliate Of The Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. - Darren Yorke, Associate General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and General Manager of the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, today announced that the Greensboro Gargoyles will serve as the organization’s East Coast Hockey League affiliate.

“We’re thrilled to affiliate with the Gargoyles and reconnect with our franchise’s history in Greensboro,” said Yorke. “We look forward to working closely with the Gargoyles staff to develop players who could someday make an impact here in Raleigh.”

The Greensboro Gargoyles are set to begin play this October at the First Horizon Coliseum. The team will compete in the ECHL, a “AA” Developmental Hockey League. Full and partial ticket plans are currently on sale at www.gargoyleshockey.com.

The Gargoyles are owned by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, a nationally recognized successful operator of sports teams. In addition, to the Gargoyles, Zawyer Sports also currently operates the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, 32 Degrees Marketing, Community First Igloo, Charlotte Checkers, and Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Zawyer Sports consults on operations for the Tahoe Knight Monsters and Ghost Pirates Ice. Zawyer is also excited about the growth and development of the UPshot League, a professional women’s basketball league set to begin play in May of 2026.