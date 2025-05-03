Hurricanes-Capitals Game One Set For Tuesday

Carolina faces Washington in second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

5.1.25 Start Time
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today announced that Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals will take place on Tuesday, May 6, at Capital One Arena in Washington. The game will air exclusively on ESPN in the United States.

The series will mark the second meeting between Carolina and Washington in the postseason. The Hurricanes defeated the Capitals in seven games in the opening round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina will host Games 3 and 4, and a potential Game 6 of the series, at Lenovo Center, and tickets are on sale now. The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round will be announced when available.

