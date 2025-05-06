Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 1 at WSH

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After an undisclosed injury kept him out of Carolina's series-clinching win over New Jersey last Tuesday, Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to return to the net to open Round 2 against the Washington Capitals.

Andersen, who just inked a one-year contract extension on Saturday, was stellar through the first four games of the first round, leading all starting netminders with a .936 SV% and a 1.59 GAA. Picking up the win in Game 4, the veteran netminder matched Arturs Irbe for the second-most playoff victories by a goaltender in franchise history.

In front of him, the cast of skaters is expected to roll out in the same fashion it did six days ago. With no new injuries to report, it seems Jack Roslovic and Tyson Jost will be the healthy extras as the Canes and Caps square off in our nation's capital.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jankowski - Carrier

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Jack Roslovic

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Stankoven with Burns and Walker