Injury Report: Andersen Expected To Return To Practice On Friday

Netminder could become available for the team's second-round series

5.1.25 IR

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are still days away from the beginning of their Round 2 series against the Washington Capitals, but received some positive news on Thursday.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen, who was knocked out of Game 4 of the team's first-round series against the New Jersey Devils with an undisclosed injury and subsequently missed Game 5, is slated to practice with the team on Friday.

“I expect him to practice tomorrow, and then we’ll see," said Rod Brind'Amour on Thursday.

The news comes after Andersen skated with Carolina's extras on Thursday morning at Invisalign Arena, yet another step in the right direction.

With Andersen on the shelf, Pyotr Kochetkov earned the series-clinching win in Game 5, making 31 saves on 35 shots. He was backed up by Spencer Martin, who played nine games for the Canes this season and was recalled from Chicago (AHL) on Tuesday.

"We like the two goalies we have, and we like Spencer as a three goalie and as an option. We feel good in the net," Rod Brind'Amour said this morning at his media availability.

Should Andersen be good to go for Round 2, Martin would presumably serve as the third goalie, a role that 20-year-old Ruslan Khazheyev has occupied to this point in the playoffs. Martin recorded his first NHL shutout earlier this season, going a perfect 24-for-24 against the Ottawa Senators on November 16.

In 76 career playoff games, Andersen is 41-31-0 with a .915 save percentage.

News Feed

Canes To Face Capitals In Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Round 1 Review: Canes Beat Devils In 5

Hall's Investment Earns Multi-Year Deal With Canes

Canes Recall Jaaska, Morrow, and Smith From Chicago

How The Canes 'Dug In' For Series-Sealing Win

Round Two Tickets On Sale Friday

Canes Sign Taylor Hall To Three-Year Extension

Recap: Canes Oust Devils As Aho Nets Double-Overtime Dagger

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NJD

Canes Recall Martin From Chicago

Preview: Round 1, Game 5 vs. NJD

Recap: Svechnikov's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Game 4 Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 4 at NJD

Preview: Round 1, Game 4 at NJD

NHL Announces Canes & Devils Game 5 Start Time

Quotes & Notes From Saturday In New Jersey

Recap: Canes Drop Game 3 In Double Overtime

Projected Lineup: Round 1, Game 3 at NJD