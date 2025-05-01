Injury Report: Andersen Expected To Return To Practice On Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are still days away from the beginning of their Round 2 series against the Washington Capitals, but received some positive news on Thursday.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen, who was knocked out of Game 4 of the team's first-round series against the New Jersey Devils with an undisclosed injury and subsequently missed Game 5, is slated to practice with the team on Friday.

“I expect him to practice tomorrow, and then we’ll see," said Rod Brind'Amour on Thursday.

The news comes after Andersen skated with Carolina's extras on Thursday morning at Invisalign Arena, yet another step in the right direction.

With Andersen on the shelf, Pyotr Kochetkov earned the series-clinching win in Game 5, making 31 saves on 35 shots. He was backed up by Spencer Martin, who played nine games for the Canes this season and was recalled from Chicago (AHL) on Tuesday.

"We like the two goalies we have, and we like Spencer as a three goalie and as an option. We feel good in the net," Rod Brind'Amour said this morning at his media availability.

Should Andersen be good to go for Round 2, Martin would presumably serve as the third goalie, a role that 20-year-old Ruslan Khazheyev has occupied to this point in the playoffs. Martin recorded his first NHL shutout earlier this season, going a perfect 24-for-24 against the Ottawa Senators on November 16.

In 76 career playoff games, Andersen is 41-31-0 with a .915 save percentage.