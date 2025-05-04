Round 2 Preview: Canes vs. Capitals

Taking a deeper look inside the series before Tuesday's start

5.1.25 Series Preview
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The top two teams from the Metropolitan Division are now set to go head-to-head, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals meet in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It will be just the second time these two organizations battle in the postseason, joining the 2019 first round, which saw the Canes earn a Game 7 victory in double overtime.

Carolina arrives at the series after a five-game first-round win over the New Jersey Devils, while Washington advanced after taking down the Montreal Canadiens in the same number of contests.

CAR@WSH, Gm7: McGinn scores in 2OT to win series

Revisiting The Regular Season Meetings...

  • April 10: Carolina and Washington went back and forth, ending in a 5-4 shootout victory for the Caps.
  • April 2: Jackson Blake's first multi-goal game helped the Canes to a dominant 5-1 victory at home.
  • December 20: The Canes "didn't put together a full 60" and lost 3-1 in D.C.
  • November 3: Dmitry Orlov scored twice in a 4-2 win for the Canes at Lenovo Center.

Carolina and Washington split the season series with two wins each, with both winning the two games in their home building.

During the regular season series, Seth Jarvis led the Canes with five points in those four games. For the Capitals, Alex Ovechkin had three points in three games, missing the late-December contest between the two due to his leg injury.

On The Other Side...

After squeaking in the playoffs last year as the Eastern Conference's second Wild Card team, the Capitals were swept by the New York Rangers. This year, they returned with a vengeance, and second-year head coach Spencer Carbery helped make them the best team in the Eastern Conference with 111 points in the standings.

In addition to being a league-wide powerhouse, a bulk of the season's discussion surrounding the team was regarding Alex Ovechkin becoming the league's best goal-scorer of all-time, impressively doing so after returning from a fractured fibula that he suffered in November.

But now that the chase is over, the team has its sights set on a second Stanley Cup in eight seasons. This year is their first time advancing out of the first round since the 2018 playoffs.

The Special Teams Battle...

Carolina's Power Play During The Regular Season: 18.7% (25th)

Carolina's Penalty Kill During The Regular Season: 83.6% (1st)

Carolina's Power Play During The First Round: 31.6% (5th)

Carolina's Penalty Kill During The First Round: 100% (1st)

Carolina's power play had a very tough final four months of the regular season, but the units found their stride in the first round, cashing in for six power-play goals and scoring in four of their five games against New Jersey.

While the power play's newfound spark was enjoyable, the penalty kill continued to operate business as usual. They were the league's best when down a man this season, and didn't allow a single power-play goal to the Devils in the first round.

Washington's Power Play During The Regular Season: 23.5% (14th)

Washington's Penalty Kill During The Regular Season: 82.0% (T-4th)

Washington's Power Play During The First Round: 23.1% (T-10th)

Washington's Penalty Kill During The First Round: 66.7% (T-13th)

Alex Ovechkin will always be feared when Washington has a man advantage, and in the first round, he showcased why. Scoring two of the Capitals' three power-play goals, all things run through him when it comes to 5-on-4.

However, if the Canes can keep their power play buzzing, it may be a real area of opportunity in this series. Montreal's power play was not stellar during the regular season (21st), and yet the Habs scored on five of their 15 tries during their series against Washington.

In Net...

Carolina: Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov

A major question going into the series is the health of Andersen. Knocked out of Game 4 after being run into by Timo Meier, the veteran netminder then subsequently missed the series-clinching Game 5.

Andersen returned to the ice on Thursday and practiced with the team on both Friday and Saturday, but will the Canes be cautious of his usage in this round?

Kochetkov allowed just one goal in over 30 minutes of relief in Game 4 and picked up a 31-save victory in Game 5. He will have to be ready in case he is called upon.

Washington: Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren

Thompson started all five games in Round 1 for Washington, turning in an impressive .923 save percentage along the way. The only goalie with a better number in the first round (min. 4 games played)? Frederik Andersen's .936.

Aside from a tough Game 3, in which he was injured late, Thompson allowed two or fewer goals in each outing. However, in just two career games against Carolina, the 28-year-old is 0-2 with nine goals allowed.

Meanwhile, should things go south for Thompson, perhaps the Capitals would feel comfortable turning to Lindgren. In three games against the Canes this season, Lindgren went 2-1 with a .920 save percentage.

Players To Watch...

Carolina: Andrei Svechnikov

After an up-and-down regular season, "Svech" was a major player in Round 1, producing and impacting each game in a major way. Highlighted by a hat trick in the team's Game 4 win in New Jersey, No. 37 produced five goals in the first round, good for a share of second among all NHLers through Round 1.

We've seen this version of Svechnikov several times before, and he has declared the playoffs as "his time". But the big question is, can he continue going at this level?

Washington: Dylan Strome

Alex Ovechkin had four goals in the first round, but Dylan Strome led the way with nine points. Recording at least one point in all five games, Strome had multi-point efforts in Games 1, 4, and 5.

It's a continuation of a stellar regular season, where Strome also led all Capitals skaters with 82 points.

CAR@NJD: Svechnikov has a hat trick against the Devils

How They See It...

Rod Brind'Amour when asked if he expects any carryover from the last two regular season meetings between the two teams...

"There's a reason they're a good team and one of the best this year. They don't give you games. You've got to earn them. I don't envision them taking any extra penalties. That's just not how you win. This is going to be a physical series, we understand that. It's the playoffs, we expect that. But I don't expect a lot of unnecessary penalties.

Rod Brind'Amour on Washington as a team...

"I don't see any weaknesses. Good goaltending, it starts with that. And their defense is strong. You've got scorers. They've got everything covered. They're very, very balanced. They come at you with every line. That's what good teams do."

Jepseri Kotkaniemi giving his perspective on the Capitals...

"They've been playing well the whole year. It'll be a big challenge, but I think we're ready for it... They play hard. They have a tougher team. Big boys who try to battle hard. I think that's been working for them really good. Their goalies have been playing really well."

Andrei Svechnikov sharing his thoughts on the Capitals...

"Washington's a physical team. We're not just sitting here, we're going to be physical as well. Obviously, they've got some big boys. We've got to put the pressure on them and keep hitting their defense and everyone else. We just have to play our game."

Rod Brind'Amour on Andrei Svechnikov's Round 1...

"This is the time of year when you need everyone, but obviously, certain players that have that unique game, if you will, have to shine. They have to be on the scoresheet. They have to be impactful in the game, in the series, and clearly Svech was. We need him to continue to do that."

Shayne Gostisbehere on the power play...

"It's the same thing I've been telling you guys, it's just being on the same page. You could tell when a power play is clicking - when everyone's in the right spots and the puck is moving fast. We didn't have the cleanest power plays (in Round 1), but we found a way to get pucks and score goals off of entries, broken plays, nice-looking plays. When you get a blend of that, it makes the means of a good power play."

Jepseri Kotkaniemi on what he liked about the Canes' play in Round 1...

"A lot of things. I thought five-on-five we were playing hard. The power play was clicking. That was not the case in the regular season, so it's good to get that going. The PK was doing a hell of a job and the goalies were playing great. There were a lot of things that I liked."

Shayne Gostisbehere on what he'd like to see the Canes improve on for Round 2...

"Just being consistent. Some of our starts weren't the best. Obviously, Game 5, Game 3, and Game 2 wasn't the best of starts. So just finding that consistency of bringing it every night, in and out and just getting right to our game, because when we get to our game, it shows."

Rod Brind'Amour on how he feels about the state of his team going into Round 2...

"I feel good because we're here, right? That's the obvious thing. But everything starts fresh. Power play is 0-for-0. The penalty kill is 0-for-0. It doesn't matter now. What are you going to do against a new opponent? Goaltending is kind of the same. Whether you had a good game or a bad game, we're starting fresh. We like the two goalies we have. We like Spencer too as a three goalie and as an option. We feel good in the net, just like I know they do. They've got some good (goalies) that they've thrown out all year."

Where To Watch Every Game...

Can't make it to Lenovo Center, or looking for a place to watch the road games in the series? Visit any Carolina Ale House in the state to watch the Canes all throughout the playoffs.

View the complete schedule and broadcast info here.

