Canes To Face Capitals In Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just one day after closing out the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes already know their opponent for Round 2.

Although many first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have yet to be decided, the Washington Capitals eliminated the Montreal Canadiens in five games on Wednesday, setting up a series between the Metropolitan Division's top two teams.

Washington will have home ice advantage for the series.

The Canes went 2-1-1 against the Capitals during the regular season, outscoring them 14-10.

Going head-to-head in the playoffs for just the second time, the only matchup between the two in the postseason thus far was the unforgettable first-round series in 2019, which Carolina took in seven games.