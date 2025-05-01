Canes To Face Capitals In Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Schedule to be released at a later date

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just one day after closing out the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes already know their opponent for Round 2.

Although many first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have yet to be decided, the Washington Capitals eliminated the Montreal Canadiens in five games on Wednesday, setting up a series between the Metropolitan Division's top two teams.

Washington will have home ice advantage for the series.

The Canes went 2-1-1 against the Capitals during the regular season, outscoring them 14-10.

Going head-to-head in the playoffs for just the second time, the only matchup between the two in the postseason thus far was the unforgettable first-round series in 2019, which Carolina took in seven games.

CAR@WSH, Gm7: McGinn scores in 2OT to win series

2024-25 Regular Season Meetings...

  • April 10: Carolina and Washington went back and forth, ending in a 5-4 shootout victory for the Caps.
  • April 2: Jackson Blake's first multi-goal game helped the Canes to a dominant 5-1 victory at home.
  • December 20: The Canes "didn't put together a full 60" and lost 3-1 in D.C.
  • November 3: Dmitry Orlov scored twice in a 4-2 win for the Canes at Lenovo Center.

Living Loud At Lenovo...

Round 2 tickets will be available to the general public on Friday at noon. The Friday on-sale will be preceded by a Season Ticket Member presale on Thursday at noon.

Game dates and times are still to be determined by the NHL.

To be the first to know when playoff tickets drop, text "TICKETS25” to (919) 705-0896.

