Canes Announce Working Agreement With Bloomington Bison

ECHL expansion team to begin playing this fall

24_Bison x Canes 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - After announcing a three-year affiliation agreement with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves earlier this offseason, the Carolina Hurricanes continued tidying up their minor league partnerships on Wednesday, entering a working agreement with the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL.

The Canes utilized a working agreement with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL for the 2023-24 season, as six Canes-contracted players skated in games with the team.

Domenick Fensore, Griffin Mendel, Blake Murray, Justin Robidas, Ronan Seeley, and Yaniv Perets all dressed in games with Norfolk last season, with Perets playing an important role in the team's run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"We are excited to partner with the Bloomington Bison and Hallett Sports & Entertainment," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke said. "Hallett Sports & Entertainment already has an outstanding reputation in operating the Indy Fuel and we are confident that the same standard will apply in Bloomington. This past year, our prospects had success in the ECHL and we wish to continue those development efforts in close proximity to our AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves."

The Bison announced a formal affiliation agreement with the New York Rangers in May, but Carolina will also be allowed to assign prospects to the franchise because there are only 29 organizations in the ECHL at the moment.

Worth A Click

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Regular Season Schedule Announced For 2024-25

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Kochetkov Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

Canes See Legault As 'Ready For The Next Challenge'

Kuznetsov Clears Unconditional Waivers, Contract Terminated

Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

Canes Place Kuznetsov On Unconditional Waivers

Canes Sign Badinka To Entry-Level Contract

Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Prospect Q&A: Jayden Perron

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC

Canes Sign Josiah Slavin To Two-Year Contract

Allie LaCombe To Join Coaching Staff For Development Camp

Canes Trade Coghlan To Jets

Canes Sign Roslovic To One-Year Contract

Canes Announce 2024 Prospects Development Camp Roster & Schedule

Canes Sign Carrier To Six-Year Contract