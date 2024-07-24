Canes Announce Working Agreement With Bloomington Bison

RALEIGH, NC. - After announcing a three-year affiliation agreement with the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves earlier this offseason, the Carolina Hurricanes continued tidying up their minor league partnerships on Wednesday, entering a working agreement with the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL.

The Canes utilized a working agreement with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL for the 2023-24 season, as six Canes-contracted players skated in games with the team.

Domenick Fensore, Griffin Mendel, Blake Murray, Justin Robidas, Ronan Seeley, and Yaniv Perets all dressed in games with Norfolk last season, with Perets playing an important role in the team's run in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"We are excited to partner with the Bloomington Bison and Hallett Sports & Entertainment," Canes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke said. "Hallett Sports & Entertainment already has an outstanding reputation in operating the Indy Fuel and we are confident that the same standard will apply in Bloomington. This past year, our prospects had success in the ECHL and we wish to continue those development efforts in close proximity to our AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves."

The Bison announced a formal affiliation agreement with the New York Rangers in May, but Carolina will also be allowed to assign prospects to the franchise because there are only 29 organizations in the ECHL at the moment.