Preview: April 2 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have a chance to seal their seventh straight postseason berth as they host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, April 2

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: WRAL (pres. by Coastal Credit Union), TNT, TruTV, MAX, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

Canes Record: 45-24-4 (94 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the New York Islanders on Sunday, March 30

Capitals Record: 48-17-9 (105 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 1

Last Game...

  • The Canes "found a way to win" on Sunday, taking a 6-4 victory from the Islanders at Lenovo Center.
  • Seth Jarvis scored twice and Sebastian Aho contributed three points, as the two moved into a tie for the most shorthanded points by any NHL skater this season (7).
  • Pyotr Kochetkov earned his first win in three starts, making 27 saves.

Previous Meetings vs. WSH

  • December 20: The Canes "didn't put together a full 60" and lost 3-1 in D.C.
  • November 3: Dmitry Orlov scored twice in a 4-2 win for the Canes at Lenovo Center.

Power Play...

  • The Canes' power play converted for a fourth consecutive game on Sunday, as Sebastian Aho let loose a one-time drive from the circle. It is now the team's third-longest streak this season after a pair of five-game runs from Oct. 18-26 and Nov. 21-29.
  • Taylor Hall earned a secondary helper on the tally, meaning he has now factored in on all five of the team's most recent power play goals.

Home Cooking...

  • The Canes already have a league-best 29 wins on home ice this season and will look to advance their record to 30-8-1 at Lenovo Center this evening.
  • Carolina's single-season record is 31 wins in Raleigh, which came during the 2005-06 season. Including today, they have just three regular-season tilts left in the 919.

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen (12-5-0 | 2.01 GAA | .919 SV%) is expected to get the nod tonight after Pyotr Kochetkov (26-13-3 | 2.54 GAA | .901 SV%) started Sunday's win over the Islanders.
  • Andersen will be seeking a seventh straight victory, which would tie the second-longest winning streak of his career.

On The Other Side...

  • As the league keeps its eyes glued to "The Gr8 Chase", Washington continues to inch closer to sealing up the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
  • The Caps snapped a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory in Boston last night, climbing to an Eastern Conference-leading 105 points. Alexander Ovechkin scored his 38th goal of the season to move to within three goals of tying, and four goals of breaking, Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record of 894.
  • Goaltender Charlie Lindgren (33-17-12 | 2.66 GAA | .899 SV%) picked up the win for Washington on Tuesday, a sign that we'll likely see Logan Thompson (31-5-6 | 2.43 GAA | .912 SV%) between the pipes for the visitors this evening. Thompson went 6-2-1 in March but has allowed 10 goals across his last two starts (0-1-1).

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jordan Staal missed Sunday's win due to a lower-body injury and is "doubtful" to play tonight. Rod Brind'Amour described it as "not overly serious" and said Staal could have played if needed, but the team isn't in a position to force guys into the lineup who aren't 100%.
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." On Mar. 19, Carrier resumed skating by himself.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their red uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Thursday and fly to Detroit before opening a Friday-Saturday back-to-back set on the road against the Red Wings.
  • Next Game: Friday, April 4 | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

