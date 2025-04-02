Preview: April 2 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes have a chance to seal their seventh straight postseason berth as they host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

-

When: Wednesday, April 2

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: WRAL (pres. by Coastal Credit Union), TNT, TruTV, MAX, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

-

Canes Record: 45-24-4 (94 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-4 Win over the New York Islanders on Sunday, March 30

-

Capitals Record: 48-17-9 (105 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, April 1