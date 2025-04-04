Projected Lineup: April 4 at Detroit

DETROIT - Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Robidas is set to make his NHL debut on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

With a playoff spot already clinched, and both Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov dealing with injuries, the Canes recalled the 2021 fifth-round pick on Thursday night. In just his second year as a pro, Robidas ranks third on the Chicago Wolves in scoring with his 48 points in 65 games.

"I know he's a great kid and he's kind of earned the call-up, you know," Rod Brind'Amour said after morning skate. "He's had a good year and did everything that they asked him to do [in Chicago]."

As for Svechnikov's injury, Brind'Amour didn't have a timetable, but said it's precautionary and the team will have a better update early next week.

Robidas won't be the only up-and-comer in the lineup tonight, as Scott Morrow appears in line to draw back in for the first time since Mar. 22. Dmitry Orlov operated as the extra at morning skate.

Behind Morrow, Robidas, and the cast of skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov will take his turn in the goaltending rotation. Kochetkov is 2-0 against the Wings during his short career, including a 27-save shutout in Detroit during the 2022-23 season.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Roslovic - Robinson

Martinook - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Jost - Jankowski - Robidas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Walker - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Morrow

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Jordan Staal (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day As Of Apr. 1)

Andrei Svechnikov (Undisclosed | No Timetable As Of Apr. 3)

Scratches

Dmitry Orlov

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns and Walker