Canes Assign Robidas To Chicago

2021 draft pick netted his first NHL goal Saturday in Boston

4.6.25 Robidas
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Justin Robidas to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Robidas, 22, made his NHL debut on Friday night in Detroit, earning an assist on Eric Robinson’s goal, and scored his first NHL goal on Saturday night against Boston. Robidas is in his first full AHL season, and ranks second among Wolves skaters in goals (17) and assists (31) and third in points (48) in 65 games played. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 147th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft, Robidas spent the 2023-24 season with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals, totaling 27 points (12g, 15a) in 32 games played. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 239 points (95g, 144a) in 223 career QMJHL games with Val-d’Or and Quebec, helping the Quebec Remparts capture the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2022-23. Born in Plano, Texas, he represents Canada internationally and played for Team Canada White at the 2019 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge and captained Team Quebec to a gold medal at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Justin’s father, Stephane, played 15 NHL seasons with Montreal, Dallas, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto from 1999-2015.

News Feed

Recap: Canes 'Couldn't Get Going' In Boston

Projected Lineup: April 5 at Boston

Preview: April 5 at Boston

Recap: Red Wings Spoil Robidas' Debut

Projected Lineup: April 4 at Detroit

Preview: April 4 at Detroit

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Chicago Wolves Clinch Playoff Berth

Canes Clinch Seventh Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Canes Crush Caps, Clinch Playoff Berth

Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Washington

Preview: April 2 vs. Washington

After The Storm: Canes 'Find A Way' In Sunday's Wild Win

Hurricanes Foundation Opens Grant Cycle

Recap: Canes Outlast Isles In High-Scoring Slugfest

Canes Acquire Sixth-Round Pick For Mercuri

Projected Lineup: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders