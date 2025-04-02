Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expecting to be without their Captain, Jordan Staal, on Wednesday as they host the Washington Capitals.

Still recovering from a lower-body injury, Rod Brind'Amour has described the damage in previous days as "not overly serious", followed by his familiar explainer that if a player isn't 100% this time of year, they don't need to be in the lineup.

For those who will be playing tonight, Taylor Hall will look to extend his point streak to a season-best five games. January's acquisition has also played a key role in the Canes' power play scoring in four consecutive games, and another one tonight would match their longest run of the campaign.

Forward Seth Jarvis, who now sits just one goal shy of back-to-back 30-goal years, also enters with points in four games in a row.

Behind the cast of skaters, Frederik Andersen goes into tonight's contest a winner of his last six starts. Turning in a ridiculous .940 save percentage during that time, he allowed two goals or fewer in all seven of his appearances in March.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Roslovic - Svechnikov

Martinook - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Jost

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Jordan Staal (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day As Of Apr. 1)

Scratches

Scott Morrow

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, Stankoven and Svechnikov with Burns