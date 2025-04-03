Chicago Wolves Clinch Playoff Berth

Canes' AHL affiliate heads to the postseason for the 14th time in their history

3.30.25 Wolve

© Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

CHICAGO - On the same night their parent Carolina Hurricanes locked up a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Chicago Wolves punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Arriving at the berth with a record of 33-28-4-0, several Canes prospects have played a key role in the season for Chicago.

  • 2023 first-round draft pick Bradly Nadeau leads the team with 50 points in 59 games. Nadeau's 28 goals also lead all AHL rookies.
  • Despite being recalled by the Canes earlier last month, Scott Morrow still holds a share of the league lead for goals by a rookie defenseman (13).
  • 2019 first-round pick Ryan Suzuki is having the best season of his pro career in terms of production, topping his previous single-season high in points by almost 20 (51 points in 62 games).
  • Second-year pro Justin Robidas has fit in just fine at the AHL level, sitting third on the team with his 48 points in 65 games.
  • In net, the Wolves have gone with a three-headed monster of Spencer Martin, Dustin Tokarski and 20-year-old Ruslan Khazheyev.

The Wolves' final regular season game is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and the first round of postseason play will begin shortly thereafter.

To learn more about the American Hockey League's playoff picture, click here.

News Feed

Roslovic Playing A Key Role On & Off The Ice For The Canes

Canes Clinch Seventh Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Canes Crush Caps, Clinch Playoff Berth

Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Washington

Preview: April 2 vs. Washington

After The Storm: Canes 'Find A Way' In Sunday's Wild Win

Hurricanes Foundation Opens Grant Cycle

Recap: Canes Outlast Isles In High-Scoring Slugfest

Canes Acquire Sixth-Round Pick For Mercuri

Projected Lineup: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex

Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Canadiens

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Montreal

Five Local Youth Hockey Teams To Represent NC At National Tournaments

Preview: March 28 vs. Montreal

Canes, Town Of Apex To Celebrate Rink Opening

Recap: Saros, Preds Spoil Canes' Homecoming