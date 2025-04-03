Chicago Wolves Clinch Playoff Berth

CHICAGO - On the same night their parent Carolina Hurricanes locked up a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Chicago Wolves punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Arriving at the berth with a record of 33-28-4-0, several Canes prospects have played a key role in the season for Chicago.

2023 first-round draft pick Bradly Nadeau leads the team with 50 points in 59 games. Nadeau's 28 goals also lead all AHL rookies.

Despite being recalled by the Canes earlier last month, Scott Morrow still holds a share of the league lead for goals by a rookie defenseman (13).

2019 first-round pick Ryan Suzuki is having the best season of his pro career in terms of production, topping his previous single-season high in points by almost 20 (51 points in 62 games).

Second-year pro Justin Robidas has fit in just fine at the AHL level, sitting third on the team with his 48 points in 65 games.

In net, the Wolves have gone with a three-headed monster of Spencer Martin, Dustin Tokarski and 20-year-old Ruslan Khazheyev.

The Wolves' final regular season game is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and the first round of postseason play will begin shortly thereafter.

