Recap: Canes Outlast Isles In High-Scoring Slugfest

RALEIGH, N.C. - After a seesaw affair that yielded 10 total goals and three lead changes on Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes stood tallest to earn a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

The Hurricanes opened the contest with a bang, striking twice in 13 seconds within five minutes of puck drop. Mark Jankowski bagged the first on a cross-crease feed from Eric Robinson at 4:41 before Logan Stankoven then doubled the lead, turning in a spinning setup from Jordan Martinook at the side of the net.

That lead was short-lived, though, as New York responded twice to send the teams to intermission knotted at one goal apiece, then struck just 1:37 into the second stanza to take a 3-2 lead. But the pendulum of momentum continued to swing, and Carolina regained its lead before the end of the frame with a power-play goal from Sebastian Aho at 8:35 and a shorthanded laser from Seth Jarvis at 17:29.

The back-and-forth battle rolled into the third period with more of the same. When the Islanders scored to tie the game at 4:05 of the final frame, the Canes had the answer five minutes later on a Dmitry Orlov bomb from the blue line. With Carolina nursing its third lead of the night as the contest wound down, Jarvis and Aho teamed up once again for some much-needed breathing room as No. 24 bagged his second goal and No. 20 notched his third point of the evening.

Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column for the first time in three starts with 27 saves on 31 shots.