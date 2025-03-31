Recap: Canes Outlast Isles In High-Scoring Slugfest

Carolina ties franchise benchmark for wins in March with 11th victory this month

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After a seesaw affair that yielded 10 total goals and three lead changes on Sunday, the Carolina Hurricanes stood tallest to earn a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

The Hurricanes opened the contest with a bang, striking twice in 13 seconds within five minutes of puck drop. Mark Jankowski bagged the first on a cross-crease feed from Eric Robinson at 4:41 before Logan Stankoven then doubled the lead, turning in a spinning setup from Jordan Martinook at the side of the net.

That lead was short-lived, though, as New York responded twice to send the teams to intermission knotted at one goal apiece, then struck just 1:37 into the second stanza to take a 3-2 lead. But the pendulum of momentum continued to swing, and Carolina regained its lead before the end of the frame with a power-play goal from Sebastian Aho at 8:35 and a shorthanded laser from Seth Jarvis at 17:29.

The back-and-forth battle rolled into the third period with more of the same. When the Islanders scored to tie the game at 4:05 of the final frame, the Canes had the answer five minutes later on a Dmitry Orlov bomb from the blue line. With Carolina nursing its third lead of the night as the contest wound down, Jarvis and Aho teamed up once again for some much-needed breathing room as No. 24 bagged his second goal and No. 20 notched his third point of the evening.

Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column for the first time in three starts with 27 saves on 31 shots.

NYI at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • With Sunday's win, the Hurricanes moved to 11-3-0 this month. It's the second time in franchise history the club has won at least 11 games in the month of March after going 11-3-1 last year.
  • The win was Carolina's 29th at Lenovo Center this season, tying 2021-22 for the second-most home victories in a season in franchise history. The Hurricanes/Whalers record stands at 31 home wins, set in 2005-06.
  • Carolina's two tallies in 0:13 marked the fastest pair of goals scored by the team this year and rank tied for the 19th-fastest in franchise history. The last time the team struck twice faster was Feb. 4, 2021 (0:08).
  • Seth Jarvis scored while shorthanded for the fifth time this season, tying Kevyn Adams for the most SHG in a single season in franchise history. Jarvis' five SHG and seven SHP each rank tied for first in the NHL in 2024-25, and he leads the Hurricanes in total goals with 29.
  • Sebastian Aho recorded an assist on Jarvis' goal, also tying him for the league lead in SHP (7). Aho ranks second in the NHL with 31 shorthanded points since his debut in 2016-17, trailing only Brad Marchand (34) in that span.
  • Aho also became the fifth player in franchise history to post four 40-assist seasons with the club, joining Ron Francis, Eric Staal, Andrew Cassels and Teuvo Teravainen.
  • Thanks to Aho's second-period strike, the Canes have now scored on the power play in four consecutive contests, marking their third-longest streak this season after a pair of five-game runs from Oct. 18-26 and Nov. 21-29.
  • Mark Jankowski now boasts seven goals in 10 games with the Canes, which is tied for the most by any player through their first 10 games with the franchise.
  • Eric Robinson recorded an assist on Mark Jankowski's goal, establishing a new career high in that category (18). Robinson has also already posted career-best totals in goals (13) and points (31) this season.
  • Jordan Martinook picked up a helper on Logan Stankoven's goal to match his career highs in both assists (21) and points (34), which were set in 2022-23.
  • Tyson Jost notched two assists for his first multi-point performance as a Hurricane and his first since Feb. 15, 2023. The 27-year-old has now recorded two or more points in 16 games in his career.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the victory...

"You've got to find ways [to win]. Whatever way you've got to do it. Obviously, it wasn't the prettiest of games, but there was actually some really nice goals. It was the good and the bad mixed in there, but I thought we had some good individual efforts that led to some goals and our penalty kill was really good tonight. I think that was the difference."

Rod Brind'Amour acknowledging that tonight wasn't how the Canes wanted to win, but sometimes you have to do it...

"We were taking penalties, now the penalty kill's got to be good, and it was. If we're giving up too many goals, well, we better score more. Find a way. Good teams find ways to do it. Maybe it's not the way you draw it up, but you have to adapt during the game."

Sebastian Aho sharing similar thoughts...

"It wasn't pretty at times tonight, it was kind of a rough game. But you've got to be able to win different ways, and (Dmitry Orlov's third-period game-winner) was one example of an individual effort to give us a goal."

Seth Jarvis looking at the positives of winning a 6-4 game...

"A lot of guys contributed. The power play is still kind of hot right now. We're figuring it out a little more. We're scoring in different ways with different lines. Obviously Janko's goal to start us off was huge. Rolling from there, we were kind of getting kicked in the ding ding a little bit, but we figured it out."

What's Next?

The Canes are next scheduled to practice on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday night's clash atop the Metro against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 2 vs. Washington | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Canes Acquire Sixth Round-Pick For Mercuri

Projected Lineup: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex

Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Canadiens

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Montreal

Five Local Youth Hockey Teams To Represent NC At National Tournaments

Preview: March 28 vs. Montreal

Canes, Town Of Apex To Celebrate Rink Opening

Recap: Saros, Preds Spoil Canes' Homecoming

Projected Lineup: March 25 vs. Nashville

Preview: March 25 vs. Nashville

After The Storm: The Fabulous Finish In Anaheim

Recap: Hall's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Ducks

Projected Lineup: March 23 at Anaheim

Preview: March 23 at Anaheim

Recap: Canes' Streak Snapped By Kings

Projected Lineup: March 22 at Los Angeles