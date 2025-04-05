Recap: Red Wings Spoil Robidas' Debut

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the loss...

"The first period, we weren't really engaged enough. We gave them two goals - I don't know if we 'gave' them, but we got behind, and then we dug in and played a great game after that. But unfortunately, we gave them two, and then the other two were turnovers where we had full possession of the puck that led to one breakaway and then a guy all alone in front. Just kind of sloppy decisions, other than that, the game was pretty solid."

Rod Brind'Amour on Justin Robidas' performance in his debut...

"[He] did a great job. Obviously, on (Robinson's goal), he just worked and worked and worked and got us a goal. Won us some faceoffs (too), he was good."

Rod Brind'Amour on if Jackson Blake's game has changed at all to lead to more goals...

"He's not doing anything differently, he's been playing well all year. Playing him with Fishy and Jarvs, I think that's helping him obviously, but he's really, in my opinion, been maybe even the best one out there on that line. He's driven it. As long as he - we've talked about it - continues to work and continues to get better, it's a real big bonus for us."

Justin Robidas on how he felt ahead of his debut...

"I was pretty nervous for sure. Didn't really nap this afternoon. Just tried to enjoy it as much as I could and had fun with it."

Justin Robidas on making the jump from the AHL to the NHL...

"It's, for sure, a lot faster. You can't really make mistakes out there, it'll cost you. Very quick, very high-pace, and I'd say it's less sloppy, for sure. You have to be sharp every shift, so it was definitely a good learning experience for me."