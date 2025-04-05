Recap: Red Wings Spoil Robidas' Debut

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes started slow and were unable to recover on Friday, falling to the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 5-3 at Little Caesars Arena.
Going into battle once again without Captain Jordan Staal (lower-body injury) and Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed injury), the Canes fell behind the eight ball early when Detroit struck for two goals in 26 seconds during the first period.
Although they were able to get on the board to start the second via Jackson Blake's fourth goal in four games, another set of quick strikes from the Wings extended their lead to three.
Carolina countered with an Eric Robinson tip-in to close the middle stanza, and a seeing-eye shot from Brent Burns made things interesting in the back half of the third period, but ultimately, the early hole proved to be too much to crawl out of.
An Alex DeBrincat empty-net goal in the final second of the contest closed the scoring, putting Pyotr Kochetkov (four goals allowed on 20 shots) in the loss column for the third time in his last four outings.