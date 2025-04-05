Preview: April 5 at Boston

Canes cap off a back-to-back against the Bruins

Gameday 4_5 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back in the win column on Saturday when they take on the Boston Bruins.

-

When: Saturday, April 5

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

-

Canes Record: 46-25-4 (96 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, April 4

-

Bruins Record: 30-36-9 (69 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, April 3

Last Game...

  • The Canes dug themselves into an early hole last night in Detroit and were unable to crawl out, eventually falling 5-3.
  • Justin Robidas recorded his first NHL point in his first NHL game and Jaccob Slavin had a multi-helper night, but Pyotr Kochetkov found himself in the loss column for the third time in the last four outings.

Previous Meetings vs. BOS

  • March 6: Seth Jarvis scored the game-winner for Carolina with 18.3 seconds left in regulation, giving his team a 3-2 victory in Raleigh.
  • October 31: The Canes spooked the Bruins with an 8-2 thumping at Lenovo Center.

Action Jackson...

  • Jackson Blake enters tonight's contest with four goals in his last four games. Now with 15 on the season, he sits tied for fifth among all NHL rookies.
  • Rod Brind'Amour continues to heap praise onto the 21-year-old, saying post-game last night that he feels he's been the best player on the team's top line, which also includes Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, "He's really, in my opinion, been maybe even the best one out there on that line. He's driven it."

In Net...

  • After Pyotr Kochetkov (26-14-3 | 2.57 GAA | .899 SV%) played on Friday in Detroit, Frederik Andersen (13-5-0 | 1.95 GAA | .920 SV%) is expected to be between the pipes tonight.
  • Andersen has arguably been the best goalie in the NHL since Mar. 1, allowing two goals or fewer in all eight appearances since. 7-0 in his last seven outings, his .940 SV is tops among all goalies who have played at least six games during that time.

On The Other Side...

  • After being one of the beasts of the Eastern Conference for many, many years, the window of winning appears to be closed in Boston. Arriving at tonight's contest with 10 consecutive losses, the B's last win came on Tuesday, Mar. 11 vs. Florida.
  • Since then, things have really gone sideways, notably in the scoring department. Boston's offense has recorded just 18 goals in its last 10 games, and it's averaged a league-low 20.2 shots during that time.
  • Former Hurricane Morgan Geekie has been a bright spot for the group with 10 points during the 10-game stretch, but the team is giving up over four goals per game during their skid.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an injury on Apr. 2. He is not on the team's current road trip and will not play tonight.
  • Forward Jordan Staal has missed three games due to a lower-body injury and will not play tonight. Rod Brind'Amour described the injury as "not overly serious" and said Staal could be playing, if needed, but the team would rather let him get back to 100%.
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." Carrier resumed skating with the team during the first week of April.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home post-game and are scheduled to be off on Sunday. They're then set to practice and fly to Buffalo on Monday before a Tuesday meeting with the Sabres.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, April 8 at Buffalo | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, April 12 vs. NY Rangers | 3:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Recap: Red Wings Spoil Robidas' Debut

Projected Lineup: April 4 at Detroit

Preview: April 4 at Detroit

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Chicago Wolves Clinch Playoff Berth

Canes Clinch Seventh Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Canes Crush Caps, Clinch Playoff Berth

Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Washington

Preview: April 2 vs. Washington

After The Storm: Canes 'Find A Way' In Sunday's Wild Win

Hurricanes Foundation Opens Grant Cycle

Recap: Canes Outlast Isles In High-Scoring Slugfest

Canes Acquire Sixth-Round Pick For Mercuri

Projected Lineup: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex

Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Canadiens

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Montreal