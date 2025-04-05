Preview: April 5 at Boston

BOSTON - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back in the win column on Saturday when they take on the Boston Bruins.
-
When: Saturday, April 5
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200
-
Canes Record: 46-25-4 (96 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, April 4
-
Bruins Record: 30-36-9 (69 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)
Bruins Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, April 3