Canes Acquire Sixth Round-Pick For Mercuri

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired Tampa Bay’s sixth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Lucas Mercuri.

Mercuri, 23, was selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 159th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. The Montreal native recently completed his collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts, totaling 28 goals and 57 assists (85 points) in 148 games over four seasons.