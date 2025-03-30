Canes Acquire Sixth Round-Pick For Mercuri

Rights to the 2020 draft selection traded to Tampa Bay

2568x1444_Hall_Rantan
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired Tampa Bay’s sixth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Lucas Mercuri.

Mercuri, 23, was selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 159th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft. The Montreal native recently completed his collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts, totaling 28 goals and 57 assists (85 points) in 148 games over four seasons.

2025 Carolina Hurricanes Draft Picks By Round

Round
Total No. of Selections
First Round
1
Second Round
0 (Traded to COL with Drury, Necas)
Third Round
1 (TB's via trade for Jake Guentzel)
Fourth Round
1
Fifth Round
0 (Traded to PHI for David Kase)
Sixth Round
2 (CAR + TB's via trade for Lucas Mercuri)
Seventh Round
1

News Feed

Projected Lineup: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex

Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Canadiens

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Montreal

Five Local Youth Hockey Teams To Represent NC At National Tournaments

Preview: March 28 vs. Montreal

Canes, Town Of Apex To Celebrate Rink Opening

Recap: Saros, Preds Spoil Canes' Homecoming

Projected Lineup: March 25 vs. Nashville

Preview: March 25 vs. Nashville

After The Storm: The Fabulous Finish In Anaheim

Recap: Hall's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Ducks

Projected Lineup: March 23 at Anaheim

Preview: March 23 at Anaheim

Recap: Canes' Streak Snapped By Kings

Projected Lineup: March 22 at Los Angeles

Preview: March 22 at Los Angeles