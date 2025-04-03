Recap: Canes Crush Caps, Clinch Playoff Berth

Blake's first career multi-goal game highlights Carolina's third straight win

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Skating in front of a playoff-like atmosphere at Lenovo Center, the Carolina Hurricanes punched their ticket to the 2025 postseason with a dominant 5-1 victory over the conference-leading Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

A fantastic first frame yielded a 3-0 lead for the Canes. Sean Walker first brought the home fans to their feet with a seeing-eye snipe at 6:14, capitalizing on a Caps turnover from the right circle. A pair of power-play goals followed from there - first, Jackson Blake potted a rebound just past the midway point of the period to double the lead, then Seth Jarvis wired a one-timer from the left dot at 13:21 for a three-goal advantage.

Washington began to find its legs in the middle frame, but not before Logan Stankoven made it 4-0 Canes at 9:27 with a top-shelf tuck on a partial breakaway set up by Jack Roslovic. The Caps eventually got on the board through an Alex Ovechkin power-play blast in the final minute of the frame, bringing the legendary sniper to within three goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record (894).

Despite Washington gaining late life in the second stanza, the Canes put the pedal back down in the final frame and restored their four-goal lead through Blake's second of the contest. Netting the team's third PPG of the night, Blake collected a faceoff win at the blue line before deftly deking past Charlie Lindgren and lofting a backhand into the roof of the net. The scoring ended there, but the fireworks were far from finished as officials doled out 23 more penalties after Blake's goal, including four fighting majors, amidst a rising level of intensity in the final minutes.

Frederik Andersen stymied 20 of 21 Washington shots for his seventh straight win between the pipes, tying the second-longest winning streak of his career.

WSH at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Jackson Blake scored twice for his first career multi-goal game. Now with 14 tallies on the season, Blake ranks T-6th in goals and T-9th in points (30) among all NHL rookies.
  • Blake's first goal of the evening stood as the game-winner, moving him into a tie with Shane Willis for the most GWGs by a rookie in franchise history (6).
  • Seth Jarvis scored to stretch his point streak to five games (3G, 5A) and reach 30 goals for the second straight season. He is the first Hurricane other than Sebastian Aho (2018-20, 2021-24) to record consecutive 30-goal campaigns since Eric Staal did so from 2005-09.
  • Jarvis also became one of just seven players in franchise history with multiple 30-goal seasons before age 24. Along with Aho and Staal, he also joins Jeff Skinner, Sylvain Turgeon, Geoff Sanderson and Kevin Dineen.
  • Sebastian Aho notched an assist on Jarvis' goal to hit 70 points for the fourth time in his career, tying him for the third-most 70-point seasons in franchise history and making him just the seventh Hurricanes/Whalers player to complete the feat in consecutive campaigns.
  • Taylor Hall assisted on Blake's PPG to extend his point streak to five games (5G, 2A). Hall now ranks third in team scoring since his debut on Jan. 25, recording 15 points (8G, 7A) in 24 games as a Hurricane.
  • Frederik Andersen has now won seven straight starts, tying the second-longest winning streak of his career. His longest streak, an eight-game heater from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 2021, came during his first eight games with the Canes.
  • Going 3-for-8 with the man advantage, the Hurricanes have now scored on the power play in five straight games, tying their longest such streak of the season. Wednesday's victory marked their seventh outing with multiple PPGs this season and their first since Dec. 7, 2024.
  • The Hurricanes will appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh straight season and 20th time in franchise history. Matching the organization's longest playoff appearance streak (HFD, 1986-1992), Carolina is one of just five teams to have made the postseason cut every year since 2018-19.
  • Rod Brind’Amour is the only Whalers/Hurricanes head coach to lead the team to the playoffs in three or more consecutive seasons, and he is now the 12th coach in NHL history and the only active coach to accomplish the feat in each of his first seven seasons behind the bench (2018-25).
  • The Hurricanes are the only NHL team to win a playoff series in each of the last six campaigns, and Brind’Amour joined Pat Burns (MTL/TOR, 1988-94) last season as the second coach in league history to win a playoff series in each of his first six seasons.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour commending his guys for their effort, despite not having Captain Jordan Staal...

"We were missing some guys, but it was just a good team effort. I think everybody was contributing and kind of doing their job. We capitalized, right? We were able to score some goals on some good chances that we had, but especially early to get ahead. Against that team, that's the way you have to do it. It's tough to come back when you get behind against that team."

Jackson Blake after his first multi-goal game as an NHLer...

"I've just tried to play my game and do the things I can to provide for this team... It was a great faceoff play by Jarvy there. He just got it to me and I had one guy to beat and then the goalie, so I felt good about it. I was definitely snakebitten there for a while and to get these are nice, but hopefully I'll just keep on going."

Seth Jarvis when asked about the third-period theater...

"That's hockey. It's fun, it's competitive.... Everyone's sticking up for each other. I'm really, really proud of our guys in here and here and how we handled that, not taking any stuff from the other team."

Logan Stankoven on his new club securing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs...

"It's really exciting. I think it's so hard to win in this league and to get in the playoffs. Any night, anyone can beat any team. So when you do clinch playoffs, it's a great feeling. It's exciting to be a part of this group, hopefully we can have a good finish down the stretch here and then into playoffs."

Rod Brind'Amour Postgame Quotes

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to fly to Detroit on Thursday before opening a Friday-Saturday back-to-back set on the road against the Red Wings.

Next Game: Friday, April 4 at Detroit | 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 12 vs. NY Rangers | 3:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

