Preview: April 4 at Detroit

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes start a stretch of four consecutive games away from home on Friday, first with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

When: Friday, April 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

Canes Record: 46-24-4 (96 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 2

Red Wings Record: 34-33-7 (75 Points, 6th - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, April 1