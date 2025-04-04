Preview: April 4 at Detroit

DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes start a stretch of four consecutive games away from home on Friday, first with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.
When: Friday, April 4
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200
Canes Record: 46-24-4 (96 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 2
Red Wings Record: 34-33-7 (75 Points, 6th - Atlantic Division)
Red Wings Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, April 1