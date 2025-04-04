Preview: April 4 at Detroit

Canes to try for a fourth consecutive win

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
DETROIT - The Carolina Hurricanes start a stretch of four consecutive games away from home on Friday, first with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

When: Friday, April 4

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -200

Canes Record: 46-24-4 (96 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 2

Red Wings Record: 34-33-7 (75 Points, 6th - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 2-1 Loss (OT) to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, April 1

Last Game...

  • The Canes jumped on the Capitals early on Wednesday, taking control throughout and earning a commanding 5-1 victory.
  • Jackson Blake had his first multi-goal game as an NHLer, Seth Jarvis joined the 30-goal club for a second consecutive season, and Carolina's power play struck three times.
  • Things got heated as the game progressed, especially in the third period, where the two teams combined for 142 penalty minutes.

Previous Meetings vs. DET

  • March 14: Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jack Roslovic both had a pair of points in the Canes' 4-2 victory at Lenovo Center.
  • March 4: Carolina earned a 2-1 win at Little Caesars Arena.

"We're In!"

  • With their win on Wednesday, the Canes locked up their seventh consecutive playoff berth. Leading the charge for all seven appearances, Rod Brind'Amour is now the only active coach to reach the postseason in his first seven seasons behind the bench.
  • The team has now tied the longest consecutive playoff run in franchise history, matching the Whalers' stretch from 1985-92.

Powerful Power Play...

  • The Canes' power play scored three times on Wednesday, matching a season-high. They've now scored at least one power play goal in five consecutive games, tied for the longest run of the season.
  • Seth Jarvis and Taylor Hall both have five power-play points in the team's last five games.

In Net...

  • Pyotr Kochetkov (26-13-3 | 2.54 GAA | .901 SV%) is expected to get the nod tonight after Frederik Andersen (13-5-0 | 1.95 GAA | .920 SV%) started Wednesday's win over the Capitals.
  • Kochetkov got back in the win column on Sunday against the Islanders and is set to face the Red Wings for the third time in his NHL career. The young backstop earned a 27-save shutout at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 13, 2022.

On The Other Side...

  • The Red Wings are currently on the outside of the playoff picture, looking in, but still have hope with eight games remaining on their schedule.
  • After making a coaching change at the holiday break, Detroit initially got hot under new bench boss Todd McLellan, but has gone cold since the calendar flipped to March. 4-10-1 in their last 15, the penalty kill has been a real sore spot for them during that time, ranking dead last by killing off just 64.5% of infractions. They've also won just 44.1% of faceoffs (31st).
  • Despite the slide, Patrick Kane has remained productive for the team, posting 17 points during that same 15-game stretch.
  • In net, Detroit has gone with a three-headed monster over the last five weeks, as former Hurricanes Alex Lyon and Petr Mrazek have both played five games, while Cam Talbot has been tapped for seven appearances.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov did not play in Wednesday's third period due to an injury. Rod Brind'Amour said post-game that he didn't think it was "too serious," but again, the team doesn't need to force guys into the lineup who are not 100%. The head coach also said it was not the same injury that forced the power forward to miss most of March.
  • Forward Jordan Staal has missed two games due to a lower-body injury. Rod Brind'Amour described it as "not overly serious" and said Staal could be playing, if needed, but the team would rather let him get back to full strength.
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." Carrier resumed skating with the team during the first week of April.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Boston post-game, before completing their back-to-back against the Bruins on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, April 5 at Boston| 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, April 12 vs. NY Rangers | 3:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

