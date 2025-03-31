After The Storm: Canes 'Find A Way' In Sunday's Wild Win

Jarvis Ties Shorthanded History

When he spoke to the media after inking a new eight-year contract with the Canes last August, Seth Jarvis said he's "just trying to be the best version" of himself. After recording his team-leading fifth multi-goal game of the season on Sunday, moving to within one tally of notching his second straight 30-goal campaign, it's safe to say he's doing just fine.

But perhaps even more impressive than Jarvis' general goal-scoring output is the way he's finding twine. His first strike on Sunday, for example, was his fifth shorthanded goal of the season, giving him a share of the league lead in that category and matching Kevyn Adams' franchise record for SHG in a single season, set in 2003-04.

Scoring at 5-on-5 is hard enough, but Jarvis is even turning shorthanded situations into scoring chances with regularity, adding a dangerous dimension to what is already the league's top penalty-kill unit at 84.7%.

“It’s cool. I give a lot of credit to the guy I’m playing with [Aho], he’s set me up a lot this year. It’s fun to be able to do something cool like that, and hopefully a few more games to try to break it," said Jarvis of his record-tying run.

Jarvis' credit to linemate Sebastian Aho isn't just him deflecting praise - after Sunday's connection, both players are tied for the league lead in shorthanded points with seven apiece this year, and Aho ranks second in the NHL with 31 shorthanded points since his debut in 2016-17, trailing only Brad Marchand (34) in that span.

Accounting for half of Carolina's 10 total SHG this year - tied for third-most in the league, for those keeping track - Jarvis is the tip of Carolina's "power kill" spear. The goal - keep the opponent off the board at all costs - remains the same regardless of who is on the ice in a shorthanded situation, but the next time No. 24 gets the go-ahead, it could be another historic shift.

“We’ve seen it all year, especially on special teams. It’s such a crucial time in the game and if you can score on it, that’s just a backbreaker," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We love it, we love seeing it. There’s a little more open ice, obviously, the power play guys are not thinking about stopping goals, so there are some good opportunities, and he’s obviously taking advantage of it.”