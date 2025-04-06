Recap: Canes 'Couldn't Get Going' In Boston

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team putting up 40 shots but still falling short...

"I thought it was not a bad start, and then a couple of goals [given up] right at the end of the first period kind of set us back and we just couldn't get going. Then they get kind of another weird one where you're like 'that shouldn't go in' and now we're chasing the game. You're right, we put up a lot of offense, but when you're behind like that, it's just tough, and their goalie played really well."

Sebastian Aho on Saturday's loss from his perspective...

"Wasn't a good game. Obviously, they were a lot better than us. First 10, 15 minutes were okay, and then we kind of fell apart."

Sebastian Aho on how the team can find more consistency down the stretch...

"Keep working on our game. You can tell, last two games we haven't played 'our game' right? And it's not pretty. At least we saw that there's no other way. We just have to play how we know and how we want and that'll give us the best chance to win."

Justin Robidas on scoring his first NHL goal after netting his first point in Detroit...

"Like I said yesterday, it's fun to contribute offensively. Unfortunate that (my first goal) came in a loss like that, but for sure it's something that I'll remember. It's a pretty big weekend for myself and my family and everyone that supported me, so it's definitely very special."