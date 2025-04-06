Recap: Canes 'Couldn't Get Going' In Boston

BOSTON - Justin Robidas scored his first NHL goal on Saturday, providing the lone highlight for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.
After the bulk of the first period breezed by with little substance, it felt as though the two sides would head to the middle frame still knotted at zeros. Instead, like last night in Detroit, a pair of quick strikes for Carolina's opposition quickly changed the feel of the game.
A pair of former Hurricanes, Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm, both found twine in the final 1:11 of the opening stanza, putting the home side in control. Those two goals would have been enough for Boston; however, three consecutive goals from David Pastrnak the rest of the way completely sunk the Canes.
Behind his team's potent offense, Jeremy Swayman was perfect through the first 39 shots he faced. Then, in the final minute of play, Robidas knocked down a puck in the slot and fired it home, snapping Swayman's shutout bid.
In net for Carolina, Frederik Andersen suffered his first loss since Mar. 1, allowing five goals on 26 shots.