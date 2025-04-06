Recap: Canes 'Couldn't Get Going' In Boston

Robidas records first NHL goal in loss

RECAP

© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - Justin Robidas scored his first NHL goal on Saturday, providing the lone highlight for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

After the bulk of the first period breezed by with little substance, it felt as though the two sides would head to the middle frame still knotted at zeros. Instead, like last night in Detroit, a pair of quick strikes for Carolina's opposition quickly changed the feel of the game.

A pair of former Hurricanes, Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm, both found twine in the final 1:11 of the opening stanza, putting the home side in control. Those two goals would have been enough for Boston; however, three consecutive goals from David Pastrnak the rest of the way completely sunk the Canes.

Behind his team's potent offense, Jeremy Swayman was perfect through the first 39 shots he faced. Then, in the final minute of play, Robidas knocked down a puck in the slot and fired it home, snapping Swayman's shutout bid.

In net for Carolina, Frederik Andersen suffered his first loss since Mar. 1, allowing five goals on 26 shots.

CAR at BOS | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Justin Robidas is the 16th player in franchise history to record at least one point in each of his first two career games. The all-time mark by a Hurricanes/Whalers player is four games, set by Jamie McBain (2010) and Bernie Johnston (1980).
  • Logan Stankoven led all skaters in Saturday's tilt with seven shots on net, matching his career high for shots in a game. His 19:31 TOI also led all forwards in the contest and marks the most time he's skated in a game since joining the club.
  • Saturday marked Carolina's ninth game with 40+ shots on net this season, which is tied for the most in the NHL with Edmonton and Florida.
  • Seth Jarvis logged his 300th NHL game on Saturday, logging 12:53 and four shots. The budding star has tallied 207 points (94G, 113A) through his milestone marker.
  • After serving as the healthy extra on Friday in Detroit, Dmitry Orlov drew back into the lineup tonight. To make room, Jalen Chatfield had a rare night off. It was the first missed game of the season for the right-handed blueliner.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on his team putting up 40 shots but still falling short...

"I thought it was not a bad start, and then a couple of goals [given up] right at the end of the first period kind of set us back and we just couldn't get going. Then they get kind of another weird one where you're like 'that shouldn't go in' and now we're chasing the game. You're right, we put up a lot of offense, but when you're behind like that, it's just tough, and their goalie played really well."

Sebastian Aho on Saturday's loss from his perspective...

"Wasn't a good game. Obviously, they were a lot better than us. First 10, 15 minutes were okay, and then we kind of fell apart."

Sebastian Aho on how the team can find more consistency down the stretch...

"Keep working on our game. You can tell, last two games we haven't played 'our game' right? And it's not pretty. At least we saw that there's no other way. We just have to play how we know and how we want and that'll give us the best chance to win."

Justin Robidas on scoring his first NHL goal after netting his first point in Detroit...

"Like I said yesterday, it's fun to contribute offensively. Unfortunate that (my first goal) came in a loss like that, but for sure it's something that I'll remember. It's a pretty big weekend for myself and my family and everyone that supported me, so it's definitely very special."

What's Next?

The Canes will fly home post-game and are scheduled to be off on Sunday. They're then set to practice and fly to Buffalo on Monday before a Tuesday meeting with the Sabres.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 8 at Buffalo | 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 12 vs. NY Rangers | 3:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

Projected Lineup: April 5 at Boston

Preview: April 5 at Boston

Recap: Red Wings Spoil Robidas' Debut

Projected Lineup: April 4 at Detroit

Preview: April 4 at Detroit

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Chicago Wolves Clinch Playoff Berth

Canes Clinch Seventh Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Canes Crush Caps, Clinch Playoff Berth

Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Washington

Preview: April 2 vs. Washington

After The Storm: Canes 'Find A Way' In Sunday's Wild Win

Hurricanes Foundation Opens Grant Cycle

Recap: Canes Outlast Isles In High-Scoring Slugfest

Canes Acquire Sixth-Round Pick For Mercuri

Projected Lineup: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex