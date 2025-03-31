Hurricanes Foundation Opens Grant Cycle

RALEIGH, N.C. - Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, today announced that the Foundation will accept grant applications for the 2025-26 cycle from April 2 through April 30. The Foundation will prioritize funding for organizations that align with its mission to serve the health and educational needs of children in underserved areas, as well as those dedicated to expanding the reach and accessibility of youth hockey programs in North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to reopen our grant cycle and continue our commitment to enhancing the lives of children in our state," said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. "By investing in initiatives that support health, education, and the growth of youth hockey, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders, athletes and changemakers."

This grant cycle offers two distinct opportunities for which organizations can apply:

Game Changer Grants: Grants of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000 that are designed to help organizations make a significant, programmatic impact in our community

Future Canes Grants: Grants that aim to strengthen and grow youth hockey in North Carolina, ensuring that the sport is accessible to everyone. Awards will be granted at various funding levels based on need.

Applications will be accepted through the month of April, and organizations are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and eligibility in preparation to apply.

Recipients of similar Hurricanes Foundation grants in 2024-25:

Game Changer Grants

$5,000 Recipients

Hope Center at Pullen

Spare Some for Autism

UNC Health Foundation

$10,000 Recipients

Comfort Zone Camp

Durham Nativity School

NC Down Syndrome Alliance

The HEARTest Yard

$15,000 Recipients

Assistance League of the Triangle

Cristo Rey Research High School

Folds of Honor

Miracle League of the Triangle

Neighbor to Neighbor

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle

SafeChild NC

The Green Chair Project

Transitions Life Care

2024-25 Future Canes Grants

Greensboro Youth Hockey Association

Raleigh Youth Hockey

Triad Hockey Alliance

Triangle Special Hockey Association Inc

Triangle Youth Hockey of North Carolina

Winston Salem Youth Hockey Association

In addition to its annual grants, the Foundation is proud to have raised over $1 million for hurricane relief efforts in Western North Carolina during the 2024-25 season. This campaign was launched to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene, and while the organization focused on providing critical aid to those in need, it remains steadfast in a commitment to nonprofits serving youth across the state. The Foundation’s dual focus this year ensures that they continue to fund essential initiatives for children’s health, education, and youth hockey, while also helping our neighbors recover and rebuild.

If you need assistance or have any questions about the grant process, please reach out to Amy Daniels at [email protected].

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.