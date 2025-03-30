Projected Lineup: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes may have at least one lineup mainstay unavailable on Sunday as they take on the New York Islanders.

Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that a sickness is continuing to circulate within the locker room and it has several guys under the weather. The head coach didn't specify who, but said there could be a skater sitting out as a result.

Hopefully, it is not Taylor Hall, who enters tonight's affair scorching. January's acquisition has scored five goals in his last three games and has pumped new life into the team's power play, registering their last four goals. With 10 points in his last eight games, he leads Carolina in scoring dating back to Mar. 10.

As Carolina goes for an 11th win in 13 games, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be between the pipes. The last two outings haven't gone the way of the young netminder, but he enters this afternoon's performance having already shut out the Islanders this season (32 saves on Dec. 17).

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -350

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Robinson - Jankowski - Svechnikov

(If one of the above 12 cannot play, Tyson Jost would draw in.)

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

(If one of the above six cannot play, Scott Morrow would draw in.)

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, Stankoven and Svechnikov with Burns