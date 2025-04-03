Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled center Justin Robidas from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Robidas, 22, is in his first full AHL season, and ranks second among Wolves skaters in goals (17) and assists (31) and third in points (48) in 65 games played. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 147th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft, Robidas spent the 2023-24 season with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals, totaling 27 points (12g, 15a) in 32 games played. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 239 points (95g, 144a) in 223 career QMJHL games with Val-d’Or and Quebec, helping the Quebec Remparts capture the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup Championship in 2022-23. Born in Plano, Texas, he represents Canada internationally and played for Team Canada White at the 2019 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge and captained Team Quebec to a gold medal at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Justin’s father, Stephane, played 15 NHL seasons with Montreal, Dallas, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto from 1999-2015.