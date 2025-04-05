Projected Lineup: April 5 at Boston

BOSTON - Frederik Andersen is expected to try for an eighth consecutive win tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins.

"Zilla" has been lights out over his last eight appearances, allowing two goals or fewer in each outing dating back to Mar. 1. Turning in a .940 save percentage during that time, no NHL netminder has a better number in that department (min. 6 games played).

Andersen has also been stellar against Boston throughout his career, going 16-4-1 with a .935 save percentage in 21 career games.

With Jordan Staal (lower-body injury) and Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed injury) not on the trip, there don't appear to be any questions at forward tonight for the team. The only item to ponder is if Dmitry Orlov, Friday's healthy extra, will draw back in. Would he give someone else on the blue line a night off, or would Rod Brind'Amour consider going 11-7?

That question will either be answered when Brind'Amour speaks to the media at 4:45, or at 6:35 during warmups at TD Garden.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Roslovic - Robinson

Martinook - Kotkaniemi - Stankoven

Jost - Jankowski - Robidas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Walker - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Morrow

Orlov(?)

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Jordan Staal (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day As Of Apr. 1)

Andrei Svechnikov (Undisclosed | No Timetable As Of Apr. 3)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Roslovic, and Stankoven with Burns and Walker