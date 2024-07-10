Prospect Q&A: Jayden Perron

You were here at Prospects Development Camp last year. What did you learn there that you brought to this year, or knew coming in that benefited you?

"I think just getting comfortable with the guys was just the biggest thing at the start.

Now I know what it takes and you get to see these guys from all over the world play. I try and learn things from them and see what it takes to the next level because everyone here is so good.

Everyone's good in college, but everyone's even better here."

What are some areas of your game that you'd like to grow or improve on?

"I want to keep working on my skating. I want to get faster and faster.

Obviously, you see the NHL players play and they're playing at full speed all the time. I think that's something that would benefit me.

I've been trying to put on a little bit of strength and mass, so I think that would help me a lot too."

When you do watch NHL games, who are some that you really enjoy their game?

"There's Connor McDavid, that's an obvious answer, but I also really like watching Artemi Panarin too.

He's so fun to watch. He's super skilled and always making plays."