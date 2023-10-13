Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

“A competitive guy. He ended up playing in our top six,” Kris Draper said about Sandstrom. “A guy I guess you could say he would cross the line sometimes the way that he played. When you played against him, he’s a player that you hated but a player that when he’s on your team, you appreciated a lot of the little things that he was able to do for us.

“It was one of those trades that probably flew under the radar at the time, but Sandy played a lot of hockey in a lot of situations for us and saw a lot of time playing on the left side playing with Stevie (Steve Yzerman) and Mac (Darren McCarty). He was that big winger that could play an up-and-down game and play heavy and play competitive and add skill to the lineup as well.”

On January 25, 1997, Detroit sent 25-year-old center Greg Johnson to Pittsburgh - which was looking to become younger - in exchange for the 32-year-old Sandstrom.

A veteran of 814 NHL games when he arrived in Detroit, Sandstrom was still seeking his first Stanley Cup.

“If you’re going to get traded, you want to go where there’s a chance of winning. I’m happy to go there,” Sandstrom told the Detroit News on January 28, 1997. “They have three really good centers, so it doesn’t really matter which one you play with.”

When Bowman contacted Pittsburgh about acquiring Sandstrom, he felt the combative winger was exactly what Detroit was missing. Goal scoring was not a problem for the Red Wings, but they needed to become bigger and more physical.

“He’s going to make the little plays count and does not put holes in your team,” Bowman said about Sandstrom. “He could really play solid defensively. As a coach, you have confidence in a player that’s done it elsewhere, you’re going to play him. Sometimes you’re right and other times you’re wrong. That’s the way I felt that he’s not going to let us down. I wasn’t looking for production. I had enough (production on the roster), it was to make sure that we could play a tight, fast game, and he did.”

During the playoffs, Sandstrom’s offense took a back seat, recording three assists in Detroit’s first 19 postseason games. When he was asked about his lack of point production, the Red Wings were one game away from sweeping the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final and ending their 42-year title drought.

“Sure, it would have been nice to score, but you can’t worry about it. The most important thing is the team’s winning,” Sandstrom told the Detroit News on June 6. 1997. “You just have to work hard night in and night out and do other things to help the team win.

“It would mean a lot for me to win the Stanley Cup. I knew it would be a great opportunity for me to win it here when I got traded. We have a good system, and four lines which play well in it. We just go out and work hard every shift. I’ll go out there with my style and hit in the corners, but you have to take it, too.”