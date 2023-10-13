Tomas Sandstrom: Abrasive Style Filled a Void for Detroit’s 1997 Stanley Cup Championship

On November 16 & 17, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series. To commemorate this historic event and pay tribute to Detroit's Swedish connection, each week leading up to the Global Series, we will feature a Swedish Red Wings story in our series, 'How Swede It Is' presented by JP Wiser's. Each story is a testament to the dedication and resolve between the players and the Red Wings to build upon and maintain a tradition of excellence between Swedish hockey and the Red Wings. We continue our series with forward Tomas Sandstrom
Nothing is guaranteed in the NHL, but after firmly believing they were in a solid position to capture the Stanley Cup in 1995 and 1996, Detroit’s management team was determined to end the Red Wings’ 42-year Cup drought in 1997.
At the time, the makeup of the Red Wings’ front office was unconventional. They didn’t have a general manager, instead opting for what Detroit Senior Vice President Jim Devellano referred to as the “three-headed monster”.
Devellano oversaw contracts, while head coach Scotty Bowman also served as the director of player personnel who was in charge of trades, and Ken Holland was promoted to assistant general manager, after serving as the Red Wings’ director of amateur scouting.
This trident of power allowed the Red Wings to make two significant moves to shore up the team’s shortcomings as they prepared for their 1997 Stanley Cup Playoffs run.
Bowman swung deals for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Larry Murphy and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tomas Sandstrom. Murphy fit like a glove on Detroit’s blue line paired with Nick Lidstrom, while Sandstrom gave Detroit an edgy forward who did not shy away from physical play.