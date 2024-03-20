‘This is where you want to be’: Red Wings embracing pressure during postseason push 

Detroit approaching final 13 regular-season games with determined mentality

DET_032024
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings’ attitude all season has been to focus on the task at hand.

And with 13 regular-season games left, the Red Wings, who entered Wednesday holding the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, know how important keeping their one-game-at-a-time mentality will be down the stretch.

“The games feel bigger and in essence, they are,” goalie James Reimer said after Wednesday’s practice. “But obviously if you focus on the pressure, that’s when you make mistakes. It’s like playoffs now. You just focus here on the room and what you can do together on the ice as a group, then what happens on the ice will take care of itself.”

Every point matters for Detroit right now as its looks to end a seven-season Stanley Cup Playoffs drought. With their 4-3 comeback overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Red Wings improved to 35-28-6 (76 points) this season and kept pace in a crowded postseason race that currently has six clubs separated by 10 points battling for two wild card spots.

“Nothing in this league is perfect,” said Reimer, who made 32 saves for Detroit against Columbus on Tuesday. “It’s all about resiliency and mental toughness, and we showed that last night. That is one of the main characteristics you must have. If you only have one characteristic, that’s it. We showed that last night and now we have an opportunity tomorrow to go show it again.”

Reimer, who has NHL postseason experience with three different clubs, said teams raise their urgency and desperation levels as the regular season winds down.

“Everyone wants it more,” Reimer said. “You bring your A-game and the intangibles. This late in the year, those are physicality, urgency and competitiveness. Things get a little testier.”

Lucas Raymond | Moritz Seider | Derek Lalonde

Pushing for a playoff spot this season has been exciting for Lucas Raymond, who extended his goal streak to an NHL career-high five straight games with a two-goal night against the Blue Jackets. Through 69 games this season, Raymond has a career-high 24 goals and team-leading 59 points.

“This is where you want to be,” Raymond said. “It’s a tough spot and pressure on everyone, but it’s the fun part of it. You’re playing for something meaningful. You can just feel it within this locker room. The crowd showing up for us every night, it’s awesome. It’s just about enjoying it and trying to come through.”

Moritz Seider, who had a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s overtime win, said the Red Wings want to start strong Thursday against the New York Islanders, who trail Detroit by three points in the standings.

“We really got to focus on tomorrow,” said Seider, who ranks second among Detroit defensemen with 37 points this season. “I think we had a really good day of practice today. I think everybody should be excited. It’s a big challenge. Time for payback and hopefully now we can win three out of the last four, then it’s looking obviously a lot better.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde said playing high-stakes games will guide the development of Detroit’s young players like Raymond and Seider.

“You talk about the emotional ups and downs, it’s real and hardens you in your growth,” Lalonde said. “Most good players have to go through it. That’s why this is extremely valuable to play these types of games down the stretch, especially those two guys leading us.”

News Feed

RECAP: Raymond plays key role in Red Wings' 4-3 comeback overtime win against Blue Jackets

Red Wings sign goaltender Carter Gylander to two-year entry-level contract

PREVIEW: Edvinsson expected to enter Red Wings’ lineup against Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Raymond scores twice in Red Wings’ 6-3 loss at Penguins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bring momentum, strong team game into Pittsburgh on Sunday

PWHL Boston tops Ottawa in shootout, 2-1, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night

RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 