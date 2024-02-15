Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

As the Detroit Red Wings’ top defensive pair, Moritz Seider and Jake Walman are tasked with facing the opponents’ top lines and playing extended minutes in nearly every game situation. And as daunting as this challenge might seem, it’s a nightly responsibility both defensemen fully embrace.

“Nothing gets me more fired up than playing against a top line,” Walman said. “I know it’s the same for Seids too. He can attest to that, we get up for it. That’s the only position we want to be in.”

After being paired together for the first time last season, Seider said he felt instant chemistry with Walman.

“We started off pretty well right when we played together,” Seider said. “I think we connected off the ice and obviously that’s a big help. Other than that, I just like the way he plays the game. He isn’t afraid to play physical, put the work boots on and grind against the top lines.”

Walman and Seider each bring a different skillset to the Red Wings’ defensive corps. According to Walman, the key to their success is his style of play compliments Seider and vice versa.