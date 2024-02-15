Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

Guided by strong work ethic, Detroit’s top defensive pair continue to jel

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

As the Detroit Red Wings’ top defensive pair, Moritz Seider and Jake Walman are tasked with facing the opponents’ top lines and playing extended minutes in nearly every game situation. And as daunting as this challenge might seem, it’s a nightly responsibility both defensemen fully embrace.

“Nothing gets me more fired up than playing against a top line,” Walman said. “I know it’s the same for Seids too. He can attest to that, we get up for it. That’s the only position we want to be in.”

After being paired together for the first time last season, Seider said he felt instant chemistry with Walman.

“We started off pretty well right when we played together,” Seider said. “I think we connected off the ice and obviously that’s a big help. Other than that, I just like the way he plays the game. He isn’t afraid to play physical, put the work boots on and grind against the top lines.”

Walman and Seider each bring a different skillset to the Red Wings’ defensive corps. According to Walman, the key to their success is his style of play compliments Seider and vice versa.

“I’m learning from him and he’s learning from me,” Walman said. “It’s a treat. We have a good combo going because we have similar personalities, but also there’s things that are different.”

The two have logged 754:31 of ice time together in 46 games this season, by far the most of any Detroit defensive pair. Walman said the familiarity he has with Seider is paying dividends.

“We read and react off each other,” Walman said. “Most of our work is done in silence. We know what the task is ahead of us and feel the situation out similarly.”

Walman and Seider are also contributing offensively this season. Through 46 games, Walman has already set career-highs in goals (11) and points (20) with a plus-5 rating. As for Seider, the 2022 Calder Memorial Trophy winner has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 52 games.

Walman, 27, said despite being older than his defensive partner, he’s learning a lot from the 22-year-old Seider.

“He has that fun side to him too, but you can see it’s mostly business at the rink,” Walman said. “He carries himself the same way off the ice. He’s a very responsible, honest person who does things the right way. I know he’s a few years younger than me, but we’re learning from each other.”

In his third NHL season, Seider has become a well-respected figure in the Red Wings’ dressing room. When asked about his leadership style, Seider said he prefers to let his play do the talking.

“I just try to have fun and enjoy every single moment in the locker room,” Seider said. “The rest will kind of balance itself out. I’m not really looking for any kind of vocal leadership because I think if you lead by example on the ice, that’s the best example you can show.”

Like Seider, bringing a workmanlike attitude to the rink every day is very important to Walman.

“Every year, I try to build on what I did the year before,” Walman said. “You can’t really think about the past. You have to take a new day as a new opportunity. I know what I expect from myself every day. I’ve always told myself that the sky is the limit. I don’t settle for anything and that starts in the summer by working hard and getting in the right mindset and shape to work a full season.”

