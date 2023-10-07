News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Saturday for 2023-24 preseason finale

NOTEBOOK: Ben Chiarot feels ‘pretty good’ in preseason action since returning to Red Wings

Red Wings reduce Training Camp roster to 37

RECAP: Detroit falls in OT at Toronto, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

RECAP: Red Wings outlast Penguins, 2-1

Detroit releases Artem Anisimov from professional tryout 

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road again Wednesday to face Penguins

RECAP: Detroit drops 4-2 decision at Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off busy preseason stretch Tuesday at Blackhawks

Laura L. Chávez-Wazeerud-Din named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Blackhawks, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks Sunday to conclude preseason back-to-back

RECAP: Larkin scores twice in Red Wings’ 5-2 win against Capitals

Mindset, work ethic continues to guide Alex Lyon

RECAP: Fabbri scores twice for Detroit in 4-3 preseason loss at Washington

Jonatan Berggren wants to be more ‘selfish’ on offense 

RECAP: Red Wings edge Penguins, 4-3, in 2023-24 preseason opener

Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

Detroit concludes preseason slate with home game against Toronto tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena; Game to air on Bally Sports Detroit

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Austin Czarnik, Tim Gettinger, Taro Hirose and Nolan Stevens and defensemen Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower and Brogan Rafferty to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned goaltender John Lethemon to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye.

The Red Wings currently have 29 players on their training camp roster: 18 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Currently at 4-2-1 through seven preseason games, Detroit concludes its preseason schedule with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight (Saturday, Oct. 7) at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will air on Bally Sports Detroit.

