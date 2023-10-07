Red Wings trim Training Camp roster to 29

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Austin Czarnik, Tim Gettinger, Taro Hirose and Nolan Stevens and defensemen Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower and Brogan Rafferty to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned goaltender John Lethemon to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye.

The Red Wings currently have 29 players on their training camp roster: 18 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. Currently at 4-2-1 through seven preseason games, Detroit concludes its preseason schedule with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight (Saturday, Oct. 7) at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will air on Bally Sports Detroit.