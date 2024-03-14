Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Forward has recorded 51 points in 189 NHL games since 2016-17

DET-Czarnik
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled center Austin Czarnik from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Czarnik, 31, has skated in 18 games with the Red Wings this season, recording one assist, six penalty minutes and 14 shots in 8:44 average time on ice. The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward has also collected 26 points (9-17-26) and 10 penalty minutes in 36 games with the Griffins in 2023-24. Czarnik split the 2022-23 campaign between the Red Wings and Griffins, logging five points (3-2-5) and eight penalty minutes in 29 games with Detroit, in addition to 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes in 43 games with Grand Rapids. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015, Czarnik has played in parts of eight NHL seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders, Seattle Kraken and Red Wings, totaling 51 points (18-33-51) and 34 penalty minutes in 189 games since 2016-17. He has also compiled 288 points (104-184-288), a plus-21 rating and 104 penalty minutes in 306 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat, Bridgeport Islanders and Griffins. Czarnik paced all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and went on to represent Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Washington Township, Mich., Czarnik played four seasons at Miami University from 2011-15 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his junior and senior years. In all, Czarnik accumulated 169 points (46-123-169), a plus-50 rating and 119 penalty minutes in 159 games with the RedHawks and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist as a sophomore in 2012-13. Before joining the RedHawks, Czarnik spent the 2010-11 season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, posting 34 points (20-14-34) and 33 penalty minutes in 46 contests. He previously skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. On the international stage, Czarnik represented Team USA at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching four points (2-2-4) in six games. Czarnik earned a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after recording six points (5-1-6), a plus-seven rating and four penalty minutes in seven games, and also won a bronze medal at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge after collecting four points (1-3-4) in five appearances.

Austin Czarnik, Center

Born Dec 12 1992  -- Washington Township, MI

Height 5.09 -- Weight 167 -- Shoots R

Czarnik Stats
- 0.04 MB
Download Czarnik Stats

