Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

Energy and quality were the themes at practice, as Detroit prepares for Saturday’s matinee against the Calgary Flames.

“I think it was a needed practice,” Lalonde said. “Kind of that in between from light to really heavy. We did have some substance to it, which I think was vitally important. Practice time is going to be scarce as we get down the stretch here, so I thought it was productive today. We expect that to translate into tomorrow.”

Lalonde said he was pleased the Red Wings got some valuable practice reps after flying from Vancouver to Calgary on Friday morning.

“I know the guys didn’t look overly excited when we were drawing them up on the boards, but they repped them correctly,” Lalonde said. “I think they’ve understood if we’re going to get better and stay in this fight, we’re going to need some of that. We got some of that today.”

Robby Fabbri rejoined the club for Friday's practice after missing the last two games for the birth of his first child on Tuesday. He said his wife, Kassandra, and newborn daughter, Mara Gabriella, are both in good health.