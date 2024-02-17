Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

CALGARY -- The Detroit Red Wings have proven they are more than capable of overcoming adversity this season.
So while the Red Wings have lost consecutive games, 8-4 at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and 4-1 at the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, for the first time since Dec. 23-27, head coach Derek Lalonde said he wants to see how his players respond in the final two games of their Western Canada road trip.
“It comes from the room, I think some of that veteran leadership,” Lalonde said after Friday’s practice at Scotiabank Saddledome. “We have veterans throughout the entire lineup and in the room who have gone through every situation. They’ve all been through a two-game losing streak. It’s not so much the losing streak, it’s how you get out of them, and we’ll have an opportunity tomorrow.”