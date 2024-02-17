Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

Fabbri rejoins Detroit for practice on Friday following birth of first child

jRjOpNg9
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

CALGARY -- The Detroit Red Wings have proven they are more than capable of overcoming adversity this season.

So while the Red Wings have lost consecutive games, 8-4 at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and 4-1 at the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, for the first time since Dec. 23-27, head coach Derek Lalonde said he wants to see how his players respond in the final two games of their Western Canada road trip.

“It comes from the room, I think some of that veteran leadership,” Lalonde said after Friday’s practice at Scotiabank Saddledome. “We have veterans throughout the entire lineup and in the room who have gone through every situation. They’ve all been through a two-game losing streak. It’s not so much the losing streak, it’s how you get out of them, and we’ll have an opportunity tomorrow.”

Energy and quality were the themes at practice, as Detroit prepares for Saturday’s matinee against the Calgary Flames.

“I think it was a needed practice,” Lalonde said. “Kind of that in between from light to really heavy. We did have some substance to it, which I think was vitally important. Practice time is going to be scarce as we get down the stretch here, so I thought it was productive today. We expect that to translate into tomorrow.”

Lalonde said he was pleased the Red Wings got some valuable practice reps after flying from Vancouver to Calgary on Friday morning.

“I know the guys didn’t look overly excited when we were drawing them up on the boards, but they repped them correctly,” Lalonde said. “I think they’ve understood if we’re going to get better and stay in this fight, we’re going to need some of that. We got some of that today.”

Robby Fabbri rejoined the club for Friday's practice after missing the last two games for the birth of his first child on Tuesday. He said his wife, Kassandra, and newborn daughter, Mara Gabriella, are both in good health.

“An amazing time,” Fabbri said. “I was so happy I was able to be there. I got a few days with her and everything went well. It’s just truly amazing. When you get her in your hands, I don’t know what my wife went through. All mothers out there and what they go through, they have a different strength. It made coming here a little bit harder.”

Fabbri said he made the most of his sleepless nights the past few days.

“It was kind of nice having the late games because I was up with the baby and had something to watch,” Fabbri said. “There were some good spurts in both of those games. It’s kind of like the little stretch we went through where we had a good 40 minutes, but we need a full 60. That was the emphasis today and going into the last two games on this road trip.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings open six-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings bring seven-game point streak into Carolina on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings feel confidence brewing, extend point streak to seven games with 3-2 overtime victory at Panthers

Bigger, stronger Raymond showing growth in third season with Red Wings

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend six-game point streak as they continue road trip Wednesday against Panthers