Red Wings going to approach what’s left of critical homestand ‘one game at a time’

Detroit set to host three straight Atlantic Division clubs before next Tuesday, all have postseason in sight

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By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Embracing the opportunity to play meaningful games down the stretch, the Detroit Red Wings know collecting as many points as possible over the rest of their three-game homestand - first the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, followed by the Boston Bruins on Saturday night and then the Ottawa Senators next Tuesday night - will go a long way in their pursuit of a 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot.

“A big week for us,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said following Wednesday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “That’s probably an understatement, obviously, with the opponents that we play and the standings the way that they are. We watch games a little closer now. We look at the scoreboard a little bit more, but we’re not the only team in the League doing that. It’s going to be really important that we get off to a good start tomorrow, and we just take this one game at a time because the opponents are obviously sitting right there in the same ring as us. We’re going to have to battle against them for those points.”

Heading into Wednesday night's NHL slate, the Red Wings (37-23-8; 82 points) and Bruins (37-23-8; 82 points) held the second and first Wild-Card spots in the Eastern Conference, respectively, and both trailed the Canadiens (37-20-10; 84 points) for third place in the Atlantic Division. The the Senators (34-23-9; 77 points) were right there in the mix too, just five points behind Detroit and Boston.

“These are the most fun games to play in,” DeBrincat said. “They mean so much, versus in-division teams and everyone is so close. They feel like playoff games."

Alex DeBrincat, Todd McLellan Practice Media | March 18, 2026

It’s hard to believe it’s already mid-March for these Red Wings, who played their 68th contest on Monday night, a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena.

“Things are a lot tighter out there,” DeBrincat explained. “Less mistakes from everyone. Usually, at this time of the year, it feels like when you make a mistake it goes in your own net. We got to focus on those details and try to be as good as possible. Obviously, mistakes are going to happen in a game but try to limit them as much as possible.”

As DeBrincat explained, there’s several factors that go into a securing a win, especially this late into the campaign. For Detroit, that also includes the energy boost from Hockeytown faithful, which McLellan described as “a helpful trait.”

“You can feel it,” McLellan said. “I’m not just saying that. The buzz in the arena, the intensity and energy they can build up, you can really feel it. It helps the home team. We face that on the road in some arenas. Some are quieter than others, but you get into those environments that are created by fans, it’s not an easy place to play, and this is one of those buildings like that. We don’t take it for granted.”

It’s also not lost on the Red Wings that they’re in this position because of how they’ve played and pushed through some adversity up to this point.

“All the work that we’ve put in this year puts us into a spot now that we just have to continue to apply our game,” McLellan said. “Obviously, we’ve had to make adjustments due to injuries, but take what we have, apply it, throw our best game out night after night and then we’re in control. We don’t have to watch Washington, Philadelphia, Montreal or all that type of stuff. You don’t have to do that when you’re in complete control, but it’s going to change over the next little bit. We’re either going to climb, fall or whatever it might be because of the teams that we play and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Speaking of updates on the injury front, McLellan shared some positive news on Andrew Copp (lower body) and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (undisclosed). Notably, Copp practiced without a blue non-contact jersey on Wednesday morning.  

“Brands out there skating, a quick flyby with him,” McLellan said. “He said he’s feeling pretty good. Now, the medical team will have to get involved with him and determine if he’s good to go or not, but that’s a real positive sign. I can’t tell you if he’s going to play tomorrow or not. And Copper, ahead of schedule. In the same situation for him, really. I haven’t had a chance to visit with him or the medical team since practice ended, but we’ll meet and talk about when they believe, and he believes, he could be available. I know he’s chomping at the bit to get back and help his team out, so the sooner the better.”

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