Red Wings going to approach what’s left of critical homestand ‘one game at a time’

DETROIT -- Embracing the opportunity to play meaningful games down the stretch, the Detroit Red Wings know collecting as many points as possible over the rest of their three-game homestand - first the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, followed by the Boston Bruins on Saturday night and then the Ottawa Senators next Tuesday night - will go a long way in their pursuit of a 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot.

“A big week for us,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said following Wednesday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “That’s probably an understatement, obviously, with the opponents that we play and the standings the way that they are. We watch games a little closer now. We look at the scoreboard a little bit more, but we’re not the only team in the League doing that. It’s going to be really important that we get off to a good start tomorrow, and we just take this one game at a time because the opponents are obviously sitting right there in the same ring as us. We’re going to have to battle against them for those points.”

Heading into Wednesday night's NHL slate, the Red Wings (37-23-8; 82 points) and Bruins (37-23-8; 82 points) held the second and first Wild-Card spots in the Eastern Conference, respectively, and both trailed the Canadiens (37-20-10; 84 points) for third place in the Atlantic Division. The the Senators (34-23-9; 77 points) were right there in the mix too, just five points behind Detroit and Boston.

“These are the most fun games to play in,” DeBrincat said. “They mean so much, versus in-division teams and everyone is so close. They feel like playoff games."