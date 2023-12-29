Red Wings assign Michael Hutchinson to Grand Rapids

Alex Lyon activated from injured reserve

DET Roster Moves 122923
By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Michael Hutchinson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have activated goaltender Alex Lyon from injured reserve.

Hutchinson, 33, stopped 33 shots in his Red Wings debut on Dec. 23 at New Jersey. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound netminder began the 2023-24 season with the Griffins, posting a 5-7-1 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, an 0.895 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games. Hutchinson split the 2022-23 campaign between the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights and the Columbus Blue Jackets, making seven appearances with the Silver Knights before playing in 16 NHL games with the Blue Jackets. Originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hutchinson has compiled a 57-62-18 record with a 2.93 goals-against average, a 0.903 save percentage and six shutouts in 154 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Blue Jackets and Red Wings since 2013-14. Additionally, Hutchinson has built a 111-78-21 record with a 2.60 goals-against average, a 0.915 save percentage and 16 shutouts in 222 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, St. John’s IceCaps, Manitoba Moose, Toronto Marlies, Springfield Thunderbirds, Silver Knights and Griffins, participating in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic and earning a place on the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2017-18.

A native of Barrie, Ont., Hutchinson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Barrie Colts and London Knights from 2006-10 prior to turning professional. Hutchinson played his final major junior season with London in 2009-10, posting a 32-12-2 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, a 0.913 save percentage and three shutouts in 46 appearances. In total, Hutchinson accumulated a 67-50-7 record with a 2.87 goals-against average, a 0.915 save percentage and nine shutouts in 130 OHL contests. On the international stage, Hutchinson represented Team Canada at the 2022 Spengler Cup, appearing in two games at the tournament held annually in Davos, Switzerland.

Michael Hutchinson, Goalie
Born Mar 2 1990  -- Barrie, ONT
Height 6.03 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots R

Selected by Boston Bruins round 3 #77 overall 2008 NHL Entry Draft

Michael Hutchinson Stats
