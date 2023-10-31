Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today activated left wing Carter Mazur from injured non-roster and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mazur, 21, made his professional debut with the Griffins during the 2022-23 season, recording six points (3-3-6) in six games. The 6-foot, 177-pound forward signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Red Wings on March 28 after playing two seasons at the University of Denver. As a sophomore, Mazur skated in 40 games with the Pioneers and ranked among the team leaders with 22 goals (1st), 15 assists (9th), 37 points (2nd), a plus-19 rating (5th), 32 penalty minutes (5th), eight power play goals (1st), six game-winning goals (1st) and 131 shots (1st). Mazur was named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Second All-Star Team after helping Denver clinch its second consecutive Penrose Cup as the conference’s regular-season champions. Mazur was selected as the NCHC Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and earned unanimous NCHC All-Rookie Team Honors after recording 38 points (14-24-38), a plus-23 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 41 games during his freshman campaign. Mazur helped the Pioneers win the 2022 NCAA Division I championship as a freshman along with Detroit prospects Antti Tuomisto (35th overall/2019) and Shai Buium (36th overall/2021). In total, Mazur compiled 75 points (36-39-75), a plus-42 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 81 games with the Pioneers.

Selected by the Red Wings in the third round (70th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mazur spent parts of three seasons with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2018-21, serving as team captain during his final year with the organization. The Jackson, Mich., native accumulated 57 points (26-31-57) and 86 penalty minutes in 95 games with the Storm, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three postseason contests. Mazur, who is a Little Caesars Amateur Hockey product, also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2018-19 season. On the international stage, Mazur represented Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, logging four points (1-3-4), a plus-nine rating and six penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting seven points (5-2-7) in five games.

