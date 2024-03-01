RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Maatta scores twice; Kane extends point streak to 10 consecutive games with third-period goal

DET-NYI 02:29:24
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings’ season-high six-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Detroit (33-21-6; 72 points), which also had its seven-game home point streak snapped. Netminder Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves, helping New York (25-20-14; 64 points) win its second straight game.

"Every game now matters," said Maatta, who scored two goals for his first multi-goal game and third multi-point performance of the season. "I think all we can do is just win and not worry about the standings."

At 12:11 of the first period, Brock Nelson scored his first goal of the night to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. Seconds after New York killed a power play, Nelson stole the puck and roofed it in on Lyon’s glove side from the slot.

Adding another goal for the Islanders at 16:18 of the first period, Casey Cizikas made it 2-0 when he redirected Adam Pelech’s shot from the left point.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said Detroit lacked intensity to start the second game of its three-game homestand.

"We didn't give them much, but they were winning 50-50s," Lalonde said. "When their first goal is a turnover like that, a stick lift for a goal, we're not engaged or locked in. I thought we were better as the game went on, but they're too good of a team to lose 20 minutes on."

Maatta got the Red Wings on the scoreboard at 5:04 of the second period, one-timing David Perron's centering pass inside the left face-off circle to make it a 2-1 deficit. The secondary assist went to Joe Veleno, who has eight points in 12 games since Jan. 27.

Tying the score at 2-2 just 10 seconds into the third period, Patrick Kane took Detroit captain Dylan Larkin’s pass on the odd-man rush and scored his 13th goal of the season. Kane extended his point streak to 10 straight games with the goal, becoming the eighth Red Wings player to record a streak of such length in their first season with the club.

Jeff Petry also picked up an assist on the play.

Nelson netted his team-leading 27th goal of the season, and second of the game, on a power play off assists from Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson to put New York back up, 3-2.

Maatta scored his fourth goal of the season at 10:49 of the third period, tying the score at 3-3. Daniel Sprong dropped a pass to Shayne Gostisbehere, who skated to the high slot and found Matta in the left face-off circle for the finish.

On a four-game point streak, Sprong has 20 points in 28 games since Dec. 31.

"I think we did a good job using our (defensemen) and playing as a five-man unit," Maatta said. "I think guys are just making plays right now, and that's the way we want to play. When we play in the offensive zone, I think we're a good team. I don't think we did enough of that today."

A little more than three minutes later, Barzal banked a shot off Lyon from below the goal line to make it 4-3 with 6:02 remaining in the third period.

Pierre Engvall sealed the win for New York with an empty-netter at 19:24 of the final frame, setting the 5-3 final.

"I think we know that at this time of the year, we're going to get the other team's best," Maatta said. "I think we've earned that, especially these games when they're chasing us. (The Islanders) battled and competed. We just have to match that and have another level. These games are tough. It's not easy to win in this league."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will face the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Meijer Postgame Comments | NYI vs. DET | 02/29/24

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on the Islanders

"I think they're big and long, so they're good around both net fronts. They're not going to give you much. You're going to have to earn it."

Lalonde on Thursday's loss

"This will be a disappointing missed opportunity, to have this game tied up twice in the third and to not come out with a point. But again, we're simply not good enough to not have intensity in our game for stretches of time."

Perron on Detroit's play against New York

"It felt like we were a little sluggish at the start. We weren't putting pucks in the right area with the way they check in the neutral zone, the way they come back to do their breakouts. We talked about it and saw videos, but we didn't, as players, do a good enough job to kind of put it in the right areas, get on it or get our forecheck going."

Maatta on the Red Wings' forecheck

"If we give them easy outs, they come up with speed and they're hunting us. So I think flipping it in, like DP mentioned, our puck placement, where we put the pucks and how we forecheck basically determines where you're going to play."

