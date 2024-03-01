RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings’ season-high six-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

Goalie Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Detroit (33-21-6; 72 points), which also had its seven-game home point streak snapped. Netminder Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves, helping New York (25-20-14; 64 points) win its second straight game.

"Every game now matters," said Maatta, who scored two goals for his first multi-goal game and third multi-point performance of the season. "I think all we can do is just win and not worry about the standings."

At 12:11 of the first period, Brock Nelson scored his first goal of the night to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. Seconds after New York killed a power play, Nelson stole the puck and roofed it in on Lyon’s glove side from the slot.

Adding another goal for the Islanders at 16:18 of the first period, Casey Cizikas made it 2-0 when he redirected Adam Pelech’s shot from the left point.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said Detroit lacked intensity to start the second game of its three-game homestand.

"We didn't give them much, but they were winning 50-50s," Lalonde said. "When their first goal is a turnover like that, a stick lift for a goal, we're not engaged or locked in. I thought we were better as the game went on, but they're too good of a team to lose 20 minutes on."

Maatta got the Red Wings on the scoreboard at 5:04 of the second period, one-timing David Perron's centering pass inside the left face-off circle to make it a 2-1 deficit. The secondary assist went to Joe Veleno, who has eight points in 12 games since Jan. 27.