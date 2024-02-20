RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

SEATTLE – Before every road trip, the Detroit Red Wings’ goal is to earn as many points or more as games played. And while they dropped the first two of their four-game road swing, the Red Wings will return to Detroit feeling satisfied after winning their second straight game on Monday, 4-3, in overtime against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

“Every point matters, especially right now where we are,” said Ben Chiarot, who scored the game-winner at 1:07 of overtime. “Big two points for us. And four out of the eight we could have had, we’ll take it.”

Goalie Alex Lyon finished the afternoon with 38 saves on 41 shots for Detroit (29-20-6; 64 points), while netminder Joey Daccord’s 28 saves helped Seattle (23-21-11; 57 points) pick up a point.

“Just happy to contribute to a win, as always,” Lyon said. “Super proud of the guys. It was just awesome, the emotion and the way we battled. That’s kind of been our story here, so just happy to have a happy plane back.”

The Kraken controlled play for most of the opening frame – finishing with a 15-6 shot advantage – but the Red Wings struck first at 13:30 when Patrick Kane set up Moritz Seider for a one-timer from the blue line that beat Daccord to make it 1-0.

In addition to Alex DeBrincat picking up a helper on Seider’s seventh goal of the season, Kane earned his 800th career NHL assist. Kane became just the third U.S.-born player in league history to reach the 800-assist milestone, joining Phil Housley (894) and Mike Modano (813).