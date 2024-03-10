RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Frustration has obviously built over the course of the past week, but following Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Moritz Seider stressed the Detroit Red Wings put forth an improved effort they can build upon moving forward.

“I think that one really stings,” Seider said about the Red Wings’ fifth consecutive loss. “Such a great effort by everyone today. We came out with a really good game plan against a really good team that loaded up at the deadline even more, and we showed character. I think that was the best game in the losing streak so far and obviously, it’s just a bummer coming out of here with nothing.”

Goalie James Reimer made 31 saves in his first start for Detroit (33-25-6; 72 points) since Feb. 25, while netminder Adin Hill's 23-save night helped Vegas (34-23-7; 75 points) snap a four-game losing streak.

"We were fighting all night," David Perron said. "Obviously, not an easy back-to-back. But with the performance we put up yesterday, we wanted to come out and definitely fight for each other out there. I thought we did that and stayed in the game all night."