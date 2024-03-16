RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings needed to win Saturday’s game and they didn’t let up until the job was finished. The Red Wings played aggressively for a full 60 minutes, handed the Buffalo Sabres a 4-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena and reminded Hockeytown what the 2023-24 team is capable of.

Goalie James Reimer made 25 saves to earn the win for the Red Wings, who improved to 37-27-6 (74 points) and jumped ahead of the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

“Of course, we needed a win but the way we did it was important,” head coach Derek Lalonde said.

Buffalo used its first power play to take the lead at 11:22 in the first period. Sabres forward Tage Thompson fired in a shot that was assisted by defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and forward Alex Tuch.

Detroit started heating up in the second period, providing fans a glimpse of the way the Red Wings were playing to start the calendar year.