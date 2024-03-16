RECAP: Red Wings flip the script, end losing skid in 4-1 hard-fought battle against Buffalo Saturday

DET-BUF 03:16:24
By Melanie Soverinsky @DetroitRedWings / DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings needed to win Saturday’s game and they didn’t let up until the job was finished. The Red Wings played aggressively for a full 60 minutes, handed the Buffalo Sabres a 4-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena and reminded Hockeytown what the 2023-24 team is capable of.

Goalie James Reimer made 25 saves to earn the win for the Red Wings, who improved to 37-27-6 (74 points) and jumped ahead of the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

“Of course, we needed a win but the way we did it was important,” head coach Derek Lalonde said.

Buffalo used its first power play to take the lead at 11:22 in the first period. Sabres forward Tage Thompson fired in a shot that was assisted by defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and forward Alex Tuch.

Detroit started heating up in the second period, providing fans a glimpse of the way the Red Wings were playing to start the calendar year.

At 5:35 of the middle frame, forward Christian Fischer brought fans to their feet as he spun around from the back right of the net, dove to his knees and tossed in the puck to even the score at 1-1.

“The guys love Christian,” Lalonde said. “He plays the right way. Obviously they had the Thompson assignment tonight and their job was not to get scored on. For them to get a goal the way they did, second effort, zone time, very lifting and we had a really good second period from that moment on.”

Forward Andrew Copp and defenseman Moritz Seider claimed the assists on Fischer’s goal, which marked his third of the season and his first since Dec. 2 at Montreal.

Buffalo native and forward Patrick Kane gave Detroit its first lead of the game as he launched the puck past Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to log his 14th goal of the season and push the Red Wings in front, 2-1.

With just under six minutes left in regulation, forward Robby Fabbri found forward Daniel Sprong, who earned Detroit’s third goal of the afternoon. Fabbri’s helper marked his 100th NHL assist.

With just over one minute left in the game, forward Lucas Raymond earned an empty-net goal, sealing Saturday’s win for Detroit and putting the Red Wings back on track.

Meijer Postgame Comments | BUF vs. DET | 03/16/24

“As bad at that all went, we dictate what’s going to happen,” Fischer said about Detroit rebounding from its seven-game losing streak. “If we go on a good run here and put together a couple wins, we know how that’s going to work and how difficult these next three, four weeks are. We control our own destiny. Everyone can look at the negative side but we’re in a playoff hunt with 16, 17 games to go. That’s why we play hockey.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguinsat PPG Paints Arena in the second half of a back-to-back set on Sunday. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to snap losing streak against Buffalo on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings endure 4-1 loss to Coyotes

Alison Vaughn Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

PREVIEW: Red Wings return home to face Coyotes on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings can’t shake skid, drop road trip finale to Sabres, 7-3

Yzerman views organizational depth as foundation for Red Wings’ long-term success

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up four-game road trip Tuesday in Buffalo

Red Wings sign Tim Gettinger to one-year contract extension

RECAP: Red Wings not lacking in effort despite 5-3 loss at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on raising compete level as they close out back-to-back set Saturday in Vegas

Red Wings recall Jonatan Berggren from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Arizona, 4-0

Mostly quiet at 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Red Wings’ chemistry and organizational depth encourages Yzerman

PREVIEW: With 2024 NHL Trade Deadline past, Red Wings kick off back-to-back Friday in Arizona 

Red Wings acquire Radim Simek and seventh-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from San Jose Sharks for Klim Kostin

RECAP: Red Wings stumble in 7-2 road loss to Avalanche

PREVIEW: Detroit begins four-game road trip Wednesday in Colorado

Carolyn Cassin Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by NHL-leading Panthers, 4-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings finish three-game homestand Saturday afternoon against NHL-leading Panthers

Rasmussen and Fischer cut ribbon on Esports Lounge at Eastpointe Boys & Girls Clubs location 

RECAP: Red Wings’ winning streak halted in 5-3 loss to Islanders

Detroit Red Wings Announce Michigan-Based Priority as Jersey Patch Partner

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to extend winning streak as three-game homestand continues Thursday against Islanders

RECAP: Red Wings’ offensive depth on display in 8-3 win over Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings looking to stay hot Tuesday against Capitals

Dr. Darienne Hudson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Chelios talks Red Wings connection after Blackhawks retire his No. 7 jersey

RECAP: Kane scores overtime game-winner in emotional Chicago return as Red Wings rally past Blackhawks, 3-2

PREVIEW: Patrick Kane excited to return to Chicago with Red Wings on Sunday

RECAP: DeBrincat, four-goal first period help Red Wings roll past Blues, 6-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings open weekend back-to-back set, starting with St. Louis on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Kane, Larkin help stage Red Wings’ 2-1 overtime win against Avalanche in ‘great atmosphere’

NOTEBOOK: Lalonde keeping close watch on Lyon’s workload this season

PREVIEW: Red Wings back at Little Caesars Arena to face Avalanche on Thursday

‘I love it here’: Rasmussen grateful for four-year extension with Red Wings

Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to four-year contract extension

Daniel Washington Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings to enjoy ‘happy plane back’ after concluding four-game road trip with 4-3 overtime win against Kraken

Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers