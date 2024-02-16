RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on Detroit going 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period

"We did generate some looks, but that's a frustrating stretch in that J.T. beats the goalie to the inside post, obviously it rings out and the next two shots go in and we find ourselves down 2-0."

Kane on the first two games of the Red Wings' Western Canada road trip

"We're in the game against Edmonton, 3-3. Things kind of snowballed in the third. And then tonight, 3-0, you get it to 3-1 and you're trying to generate something to make it a one-goal hockey game. We had some looks. Spronger (Daniel Sprong) made a great play to me on the power play, have to bury that one. It was a good save by the goalie, but I kind of shot it back into him. It would have been nice to bury that one, but I still think we can maybe generate a little bit more offensively and just with our zone time too."

Lyon on Thursday's loss to the Canucks

"I actually thought we played pretty well tonight. Visiting building, I thought Thatcher was awesome. It's a difficult team to play against and a very good team. I think, obviously, every point is critical but as I've said a million times, there's going to be bumps in the road. It's not going to be easy. Edmonton was a bit of a slap in the face, but I think that we were on the right track tonight."