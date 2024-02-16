RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

VANCOUVER -- J.T. Compher was the Detroit Red Wings’ lone goal scorer, recording his 100th career goal, in a 4-1 loss to the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday night.
The Red Wings (27-20-6; 60 points) outshot the Canucks (37-12-6; 80 points), 28-21, but finished 0-for-5 on the power play. Detroit goalie Alex Lyon made 17 saves, while Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko turned aside 27 shots.
“We just didn’t generate enough offense,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously going 0-for on the power play stung, but I don’t know if it was so much execution or we just didn’t finish. Probably, when you look back at a lot of this game, our inability to score on the power play and inability to generate 5-on-5 had a lot to do with Demko."